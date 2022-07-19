Taking Stock | Market extends gains for the third day but plunging rupee a worry

The equity benchmarks extended gains amid volatility for the third consecutive day on July 19, led by gains in auto, metals, realty and financial names, though a plunging rupee, which briefly sank to 80 against the dollar for the first time, remains a concern.

At close, the Sensex was up 246.47 points, or 0.45 percent, at 54,767.62, and the Nifty was up 62 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,340.50.

Amid weak global cues, the Indian market opened lower but soon erased losses and remained flat in the first half but buying in the second half helped the indices to close near the day's high.

"Domestic indices witnessed bouts of volatility amid weakness in global markets, IT and pharma sectors but it was well countered by recovery in banking, auto and metal stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Developed markets traded negatively due to slow hiring plans announced by blue-chips firms like Apple Inc in anticipation of a global slowdown.

"However, due to the Indian economy’s strong fundamentals, we believe that the immediate impact of the slowdown in the domestic economy will be milder than of global peers," he said.

Axis Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Apollo Hospitals were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included ONGC, Nestle India, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies and Tata Consumer Products.

Among sectors, except pharma, all indices ended in the green, with realty index adding 2.2 percent, while the Nifty Bank and auto indices gained a percent each.

The rupee steadied after crossing 80.05 per dollar to hit a record low for a seventh successive session, as the central bank intervened by selling dollars, Reuters reported dealers as saying.

"Adverse global environment along with rising concerns on the external front are likely to weigh on the rupee going forward. We expect rupee to remain under pressure in the near term and trade in the range of 79.75-80.15 per dollar in the next fortnight, with the Fed policy action providing further clues," Bank of Baroda said in its latest note.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, except oil & gas, all indices ended in the green. The realty index rose 2.6 percent. Auto, power and bank indices gained 0.5-1 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices adding 0.5 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in RBL Bank, Federal Bank and Escorts, while a short build-up was seen in ONGC, Gail India and Indus Tower.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Escorts, Polycab India and Biocon.

On the BSE, more than 100 stocks, including TVS Motor Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Elecon Engineering, Eicher Motors, ABB India and PC Jeweller, touched their 52-week highs.

Outlook for July 20

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The Nifty remained strong during the session as it moved above the previous swing high on the daily timeframe. A higher top, higher bottom formation was visible on the daily timeframe. The Nifty has also sustained above its major moving average, suggesting a bullish trend.

Over the short term, the index will remain positive as long as it sustains above 16,100 with a potential to reach 16,450-16,500.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head, Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Technically, the Nifty and the Sensex not only cleared the short-term resistances of 1,6300 and 54,500 but also managed to close above them, which is broadly positive. The Nifty is holding higher bottom formation and on the daily chart, it formed a long bullish candle.

The short-term setup indicates a further uptrend. For the traders, 16,250 on the Nifty and 54,300 the Sensex would be the trend-decider levels above which they could to 16,400-16,450 and 55,000-55,200, respectively. On the flip side, below 16,250, the Nifty could slip to 16,150 and if the Sensex declines below 54,300, it could end up at 54,000.

