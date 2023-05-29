Taking Stock: Market extends gain; Nifty at 18,600, Sensex up 345 points

The Sensex was up 344.69 points or 0.55% at 62,846.38, and the Nifty was up 99.40 points or 0.54% at 18,598.70.

Indian equity market continued last week's rally and ended higher for the third straight session on May 29 amid buying seen in the metal, realty and financial names. During the day, the Nifty Bank index touched a fresh record high of 44,483.35.

Amid positive global cues, the benchmarks started gap-up and remained in the green throughout the session, adding 0.5 percent with Nifty inched closer to 18,650 and Sensex surpassing 63,000 intra-day.

Stocks and Sectors

M&M, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel and Coal India were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Divis Laboratories and Maruti Suzuki.

Among sectors, except IT and oil & gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with the metal index up 1 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent and the smallcap index added 0.3 percent.

A long build-up was seen in BHEL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Mahindra & Mahindra, while a short build-up was seen in City Union Bank, Balkrishna Industries and GMR Airports Infrastructure.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in City Union Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Ipca Laboratories.

ITC, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, Lupin, DLF, L&T Finance Holdings, Wonderla Holidays, Gravita India touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for May 30

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

On Monday, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed positive growth supported by global cues. Nifty gained 99 points while Sensex rose by 345 points. The Metal, Realty, and Financial sectors saw increased buying activity, whereas IT stocks experienced profit booking at higher levels during the day.

From a technical perspective, the market opened with a gap up and traded within a range of 18585 to 18640 throughout the day. The formation of a small candle suggests indecisiveness between buyers and sellers. Analysis indicates a bullish market sentiment, but day traders should consider buying during intraday corrections and selling during rallies.

The key support levels for the bulls are 18550 and 18500 while the crucial resistance areas are expected to be 18650-18700. Traders may consider exiting their long positions if the market falls below 18500.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Domestic equities edge higher following global optimism after the US government reached a tentative agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avert a default. Nifty after giving a gap-up opening traded in positive territory throughout the session to close with gains of 99 points (+0.5%) at 18599 levels.

Nifty Bank hit a fresh record high at 44,483 levels. Broader markets along with all major sectors too ended in green. Only Oil & Gas and IT closed lower.

Indian markets are seeing strong momentum driven by banking and other heavyweight stocks. We expect the uptrend in Nifty to continue and expect it to head toward its life-high levels on the back of positive global cues, consistent FIIs buying, and healthy corporate earnings.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed follow-through buying interest after providing a breakout of sideways consolidation during last week. During most part of the day the Nifty traded in a sideways manner and this is a consolidation after a sharp run-up which is a positive sign. The daily momentum indicator which was lagging has finally provided a bullish crossover which is now in sync with the price action.

The daily Bollinger bands have begun to expand and with prices moving along the upper band suggests that the uptrend is likely to continue. Thus, now both price and momentum indicators are pointing towards a continuation of the positive momentum.

Overall, from a short-term perspective, we expect the Nifty to target levels of 18800. In terms of levels, 18700 â€“ 18800 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone while the gap area formed today in the range 18500 â€“ 18580 shall act as a crucial support zone from a short-term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.