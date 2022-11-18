 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market ends with marginal losses; PSBs outshine, auto stocks fall

Rakesh Patil
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

For the week, both BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices slipped 0.2 percent each.

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on November 18 with Nifty closing around 18,300 amid selling across the sectors barring PSU banks.

At Close, the Sensex was down 87.12 points or 0.14 percent at 61,663.48, while the Nifty was down 36.20 points or 0.20 percent at 18,307.70.

After a flat with a positive bias start, the market erased the gains and remained in the negative territory throughout the session. However, some buying was witnessed in the last half hour of the trade, which helped mitigate the losses.

Stocks and sectors

HCL Technologies, HUL, Asian Paints, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while the biggest losers were M&M, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki.