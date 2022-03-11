Taking Stock | Market ends with little change; pharma outshine, auto drags

Equity market continued the winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on March 11 as the benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile trade.

The market opened on a negative note amid weak global cues, but erased the losses in the initial hours and remain rangebound throughout the session. At close, the Sensex was up 85.91 points or 0.15 percent at 55,550.30, and the Nifty was up 35.60 points or 0.21 percent at 16,630.50.

"Indices remained range-bound today on worries over increasing cost pressures on corporates, rising inflation globally and slowing automobile despatches to dealers amidst supply constraints," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"Pharma stocks bucked the trend with the healthcare index moving up and the breadth in the broader markets was encouraging."

"Sugar stocks gained post-election results and ethanol push while paper stocks were in demand post price hikes that are seen to offset input cost pressures," he added.

Cipla, BPCL, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and IOC were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and NTPC.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Pharma index rose 2.4 percent and PSU Bank index added 1 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Auto index shed 0.4 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.45 percent while the smallcap index gained 0.9 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the Healthcare index added 2 percent, oil & gas index jumped 1 percent and the metal index rose 0.5 percent. However, some selling was seen in the auto names.

A long build-up was seen in GNFC, Balrampur Chini, and Atul, while a short build-up was seen in the Dalmia Bharat, Manappuram Finance, and Firstsource Solutions.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in GNFC, Laurus Lab, and Cipla.

On the BSE, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, GHCL touched their 52-week highs.

Outlook for March 14

Sachin Gupta, AVP, Research at Choice Broking:

After a negative opening, the benchmark recovered and held the gains for the day. Technically, the index has traded in a narrow range and formed inside the bar candlestick on the daily chart. Moreover, the index has been trading below Middle Bollinger Band formation, which indicates further resistance around 16,850 levels.

However, the Stochastic & MACD is indicating positive crossover, which suggests that the downside move is capped and the price may reverse upward.

At present, the index has support at 16,350 levels while resistance comes in at 16,850 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 33,700 levels while resistance is seen at 35,000 levels.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities:

Nifty has staged a strong bounce back from the structural value level of 15,900. This along with momentum reversal confirmation suggests a “buy on dips” strategy should work for the near term.

We expect the March series to trade with a positive bias with initial targets placed at 17,100-17,200.

We remain positive on the broader markets with the NBFC and FMCG space giving good risk-reward opportunities – metals stocks remain in the high volatile zone making it difficult to define risk levels.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, HEM Securities:

After starting the day in the red, domestic stocks quickly recovered their losses and were trading higher, boosted by increases in banking, real estate, and metals stocks.

The BJP's big win in state elections bolstered the mood, as did a significant drop in Brent crude in early trade. Automobile deliveries from factories to dealerships across the country fell 23 percent in February, as a variety of supply-side issues, such as a semiconductor shortage and a spike in car pricing owing to the implementation of new laws, weighed on demand.

Global energy price increases will have a negative influence on the global economy. Asian markets were trading in the red on the global front, following a drop in confidence among Japanese large corporations in the first quarter.

On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in the Nifty are 16,300 and 16,800. For the Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are at 33,800 and 35,500 levels.

