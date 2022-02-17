Taking Stock | Market ends lower, pulled down by banks; power stocks shine

In yet another volatile session on February 17, the Indian equity benchmarks ended lower amid uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

After opening on a positive note, the market swung between gains and losses throughout the session. At close, the Sensex was down 104.67 points, or 0.18 percent, at 57,892.01, and the Nifty was down 17.60 points, or 0.10 percent, at 17,304.60.

"Domestic equity remained volatile as uncertainty continued around Ukraine-Russia scenario as well as weekly index expiry. The Nifty opened positive but was unable to sustain at higher levels and nosedived into red," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Global markets remained on edge after flare-up in geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine. On the positive side, the Fed minutes indicated that while the central bank intends to shortly begin raising interest rates, its decisions would be data-dependent," he added.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and UPL were the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Tata Consumer Products, ONGC, HDFC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Life.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, IT, metal, pharma and PSU bank indices slipped 0.3-1 percent, while the energy index added 1.5 percent.

Broader markets also ended lower. The BSE midcap index shed 0.22 percent and the smallcap index declined 0.67 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, a mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front. The bank index slipped 1 percent and healthcare and IT indices fell 0.5 percent each.

The power index, however, gained nearly 2 percent and oil & gas, FMCG and capital goods indices rose 0.2-0.9 percent.

A short build-up was seen in the Muthoot Finance, IndiaMart Intermesh and Hindustan Copper, while a long build-up was seen in the Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Navin Fluorine International and Page Industries.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in BHEL, Dalmia Bharat and Navin Fluorine International.

More than 100 stocks, including Adani Green Energy and Shankara Building Products, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for February 18

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking

On the technical front, the index has been trading with lower highs and lower lows, which points to weakness in the upcoming session.

The index also has traded below the middle band of Bollinger, which suggests downside movement in the counter.

On the daily chart, the index has been trading below 21*50-DMA with the negative crossover, indicating weakness for the next session.

The daily momentum indicators Stochastic & MACD were also trading with a negative crossover that adds to weakness in prices.

At present, the index has support at 17,130, a breach of it can see the index slip to 17000-16800. Resistance comes at 17,500. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 36,800, while resistance is at 38,500.

Rahul Sharma, head of research, Equity 99

The Nifty continues to remain volatile in the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis. Trading is not recommended in the current scenario.

We recommend sitting on cash and buying quality stocks at every dip. Investors will get many opportunities to buy quality stocks at dips in the coming days. Traders are also advised to consider the volatility and keep a strict stop-loss to their positions.

For the Nifty, 17,235 will act as immediate support. If this level is breached, then the next support will be at 17,150 and then 17,000.

On the upper side, 17,370 will act as strong resistance. If this level is broken, the next resistance will be at 17,475 and then 17,550 will be the crucial hurdle.

