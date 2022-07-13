Taking Stock | Market ends lower for the third day; metals, FMCG shine

The Indian market’s losing streak continued for a third day on July 13 following a selloff in power and IT names, recession fears and weak global cues ahead of the release of US inflation data later in the day.

At close, the Sensex was down 372.46 points, or 0.69 percent, at 53,514.15, and the Nifty declined 91.60 points, or 0.57 percent, to 15,966.70.

Indian shares started on a positive note a day and traded higher after the Index of Industrial Production surged to 19.6 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April and the Consumer Price Index remained largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May

But selling in power, IT and oil & gas names in the afternoon pulled the indices down and they closed near the day's low.

"Despite the sell-off in recent sessions, investors are trading cautiously and not taking long bets amid recession worries in the west that could dent demand," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

China's decision to impose restrictions to combat coronavirus virus is also making investors nervous. On the daily chart, the Nifty formed a bearish candle and after a long time closed below the 50-day SMA level, he said.

"A fresh pullback rally is possible only after the Nifty crosses 16,000 and above the same, the index could move up to 16100-16150 levels,” Chouhan said.

The correction is likely to continue if the index trades below the 50-day SMA or 16,000. It can slip to 15,900-15,850. Contra traders can take a long bet near 15,850 with a strict support stop loss at 15,800, he added.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Divis Labs, JSW Steel, HUL, Cipla and Asian Paints.

Among sectors, the Nifty energy index fell 1 percent, while buying was seen in FMCG, metal and pharma names.

Also read: No surprise in June CPI inflation data but price rise in services poses a risk

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, FMCG, metal and healthcare indices ended nearly a percent higher. Oil & gas and power indices shed over a percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.32 percent, while the smallcap index ended flat.

A long build-up was seen in Aurobindo Pharma, Laurus Lab and Syngene International, while a short build-up was seen in IndusInd Bank, Dr LalPath Labs and HDFC.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in IndusInd Bank, Syngene International and Dabur India.

Hubtown, Insecticides (India), PC Jeweller and Varun Beverages were among more than 100 BSE stocks to touch their 52-week highs.

Outlook for July 14

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty has been facing resistance from multiple technical parameters and has been consolidating in the 16,000-16,275 range.

On July 13, the index broke the key support of 16,000 on a closing basis, turning the short-term structure in the favour of the bears.

On the downside, the index is set to test the lower end of a rising channel on the hourly chart, which is near 15,800.

The overall structure shows that the Nifty can move down towards 15,500 in the short term. On the flip side, any bounce towards 16,000-16,050 is expected to attract a fresh round of selling.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives, Kotak Securities

The Nifty is expected to consolidate in the near term as contradictory signals emerge across time frames. The index may test 16,500 over the next few weeks.

Banking and FMCG names remain positive, while IT, metals and energy stocks continue to remain weak.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.