Taking Stock | Market ends lower for the second day; Sensex down 461 points, Nifty below 18,300

Rakesh Patil
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

On the BSE, auto, capital goods, healthcare, information technology, power and realty indices were down 1-1.5 percent, while bank, metal and oil & gas slipped 0.5 percent each

The Indian market ended lower for the second straight session on December 16, with the 30-pack Sensex falling 461.22 points, or 0.75 percent, to end at 61,337.81, while the broader Nifty shed 145.90 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 18,269.

After a weak start, the market made recovery but remained under pressure amid selling across sectors and closed near the day's low.

"Global markets extended their rout as the ECB and BoE followed the Fed in raising policy rates by half a percent while maintaining a hawkish tone on inflation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The aggressiveness of central banks in combating inflation has raised concerns about the global economy's health. “Despite attempts to recoup losses, a lack of global support pushed the indices back into negative territory," he added.

Stocks and sectors

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, M&M, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and BPCL were among the biggest Nifty losers, while gainers included Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, HUL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.