 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock: Market ends lower for the second day, realty and pharma shine

Rakesh Patil
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Among sectors, selling was seen in the FMCG, power and infra, while pharma and realty were up a percent each. Information technology, PSU Bank and metal each gained 0.5 percent

At close, the Sensex was down 183.74 points or 0.31% at 59,727.01, and the Nifty was down 46.60 points or 0.26% at 17,660.20.

The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on April 18, with the 30-pack Sensex falling 183.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 59,727.01, and the Nifty closing 46.60 points, or 0.26 percent, down at 17,660.20.

Except the opening gains, the market traded lower for the remaining session, with the Nifty declining almost to 17,600 during the day.

Also Read: Avalon Tech makes a tepid debut. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Stocks and Sectors