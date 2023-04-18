Taking Stock: Market ends lower for the second day, realty and pharma shine

The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on April 18, with the 30-pack Sensex falling 183.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 59,727.01, and the Nifty closing 46.60 points, or 0.26 percent, down at 17,660.20.

Except the opening gains, the market traded lower for the remaining session, with the Nifty declining almost to 17,600 during the day.

Stocks and Sectors

Top losers on the Nifty included Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals, while gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India. Among sectors, selling was seen in the FMCG, power and infra names, while pharma and realty up 1 percent each and information technology, PSU Bank and metal were up 0.5 percent each.

G20 presidency gives a big boost to India's travel, hospitality sector; hotels see demand for 3 lakh... The BSE midcap index rose 0.5 percent, and smallcap index added 0.2 percent. More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including, DLF, Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Zydus Lifesciences, Va Tech Wabag, Likhitha Infrastructure, Ramky Infrastructure, Mold-Tek Technologies, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Kirloskar Brothers, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Camlin Fine Sciences. A short build-up was seen in Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications and Power Grid, while a long build-up was seen in BHEL, PI Industries and Biocon. Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Glenmark Pharma, Tata Chemicals and Lupin.

Rakesh Patil