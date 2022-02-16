English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Market ends lower amid high volatility; PSU banks drag, realty gains

    More than 100 stocks, including GMDC and Mirza International, hit a 52-week high on the BSE

    Rakesh Patil
    February 16, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

    Selling pressure in the final hour of the trade dragged the Indian equity benchmarks into the red on February 16 in a session that saw the market swing between gains and losses as investors tracked the Ukraine crisis.

    At close, the Sensex was down 145.37 points, or 0.25 percent, at 57,996.68, and the Nifty was down 30.30 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,322.20. The Sensex lost 573 points from the day’s high and Nifty 168 points.

    The market opened higher but erased all the gain in the initial hour but again turned positive in the afternoon. Selling at higher levels, however, pulled the market in the negative zone.

    "Indian equities staged a rebound to recoup most of its losses in the mid-noon session on the back of de-escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. However, falling western markets prompted a quick sell-off during closing hours," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    In another blow to global inflationary pressure, inflation in the UK jumped to 5.5 percent in January to a 30-year high, putting pressure on the Bank of England for a further rate hike sooner than anticipated, he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ICICI Bank and SBI were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Divi’s Labs, Adani Ports, ONGC, IOC and HDFC Life.

    Among sectors, except Nifty pharma, all indices ended in the red, with Nifty bank, metal and PSU bank down 0.5-1 percent.

    Broader markets had a mixed session. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while the smallcap index rose 0.42 percent.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,996.68-145.37 -0.25%
    Nifty 5017,322.20-30.25 -0.17%
    Nifty Bank37,953.80-216.30 -0.57%
    Nifty 50 17,322.20 -30.25 (-0.17%)
    Wed, Feb 16, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs4,465.15139.35 +3.22%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp196.30-7.15 -3.51%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13425.1068.20 +0.51%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2864.50-34.05 -1.17%

    Stocks and sectors

    On the BSE, bank, capital goods and metal indices shed 0.5 percent each, while realty, oil & gas and healthcare indices rose 0.5-1 percent.

    A short build-up was seen in the Balkrishna Industries, Firstsource Solutions and Persistent Systems, while long build-up was seen in the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and Divi’s Labs.

    Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Punjab National Bank, Tata Power and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

    More than 100 stocks, including GMDC and Mirza International hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

    Outlook for February 17

    Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

    Technically, the Nifty failed to sustain above the 50-day simple moving average, which is broadly negative.

    For the bulls, 17,250 and 17,200 will be the key support zones, whereas 17,500-17,550 will act as an important hurdle.

    Ajit Mishra, VP- Research, Religare Broking

    Markets are currently dancing to the global tunes and we don’t see this changing anytime soon.

    The US Fed meeting minutes and lingering tensions over the Russia-Ukraine crisis will remain on the radar. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would add to the choppiness. We reiterate our cautious stance and suggest waiting for further clarity.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 04:41 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.