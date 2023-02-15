 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Market ends higher on late buying; Sensex up 243 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000

Rakesh Patil
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T and ONGC

The Indian equity benchmarks extended the winning streak to the second day on February 15, supported by gains in auto, realty and information technology names.

At close, the 30-pack Sensex was up 242.83 points, or 0.40 percent, at 61,275.09, and the Nifty was up 86 points, or 0.48 percent, at 18,015.80.

The market opened lower on weak global cues but recovered early losses and stayed flat for the most part of the session but final-hour buying in the auto, realty and IT stocks helped the indices close near the day’s high.

"The US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4 percent YoY. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.