Taking Stock | Market ends higher; banks, FMCG names lend support

The Indian equity benchmark ended higher on July 4 after yet another volatile session helped by FMCG and financial names. The 30-pack Sensex closed 326.84 points, or 0.62 percent, at 53,234.77, and the Nifty was up 83.40 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,835.40.

After a firm start, indices gyrated between gains and losses throughout the session but last-hour buying helped them to close near the day's high.

"With support from banking stocks, the domestic market recouped its opening gains as provisional business data for Q1 indicated a strong credit growth," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Changing investor preference from growth to value stocks is clearly visible, resulting in selling across sectors like IT.

"As we step towards the new earnings season, the prime focus of the market will turn towards quarterly numbers and updated guidance for the new financial year," he said.

HUL, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. JSW Steel, ONGC, TCS, Tata Steel and Cipla were among the losers on the index.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index added 2.6 percent and Nifty bank and PSU bank indices added over a percent each. However, metal and information technology indices fell 0.5-1 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the FMCG index rose 2.5 percent, bank and capital goods indices added 1 percent each. On the other hand, the metal index shed 1.5 percent, and oil & gas and information technology indices each ended 0.4 percent down.

The BSE midcap index added 0.8 percent and the smallcap rose 0.6 percent.

A long build-up was seen in IDC First Bank, Siemens and IDFC, while a short build-up was seen in ONGC, Birlasoft and Tata Steel.

On the BSE, ITC, Blue Dart Express, Jamna Auto Industries and Voltamp Transformers touched their 52-week highs.

Outlook for July 5

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

The market rebounded sharply in the late session after firm European market sentiment coupled with a fall in crude oil prices and a decline in the rupee cheered investors.

Despite the recovery, bearish-to-volatile sentiment will continue to prevail as FII outflows continue unabated, making investors nervous.

Technically, after a long time, the Nifty closed above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and also formed a long bullish candle on the daily chart.

As long as it traded above 15,700, the uptrend is likely to continue. The index can move to 15,950-16,000 levels. Below 15,700, the uptrend would be vulnerable and the index can slip to 15,650-15,600.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head, Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

After a negative start, the Nifty witnessed a brief consolidation in the 15650-15,800 range. Towards the end of the session, the bulls managed to cross the hurdle of 15,800.

The hourly chart shows that the index is trading near a falling trendline beyond, with upside momentum likely to pick up further.

Structurally, the Nifty is inching towards 15,900-16,000 on the upside. The level of 16000, however, is a key barrier, where the index can stumble again. On the other hand, 15,650 and 15,500 are short-term supports on the downside.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.