English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Market ends higher; banks, FMCG names lend support

    The broader market mirrored the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index added 0.8 percent and the smallcap index closed 0.6 percent higher

    Rakesh Patil
    July 04, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

    The Indian equity benchmark ended higher on July 4 after yet another volatile session helped by FMCG and financial names. The 30-pack Sensex closed 326.84 points, or 0.62 percent, at 53,234.77, and the Nifty was up 83.40 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,835.40.

    After a firm start, indices gyrated between gains and losses throughout the session but last-hour buying helped them to close near the day's high.

    "With support from banking stocks, the domestic market recouped its opening gains as provisional business data for Q1 indicated a strong credit growth," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    Changing investor preference from growth to value stocks is clearly visible, resulting in selling across sectors like IT.

    "As we step towards the new earnings season, the prime focus of the market will turn towards quarterly numbers and updated guidance for the new financial year," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    HUL, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. JSW Steel, ONGC, TCS, Tata Steel and Cipla were among the losers on the index.

    On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index added 2.6 percent and Nifty bank and PSU bank indices added over a percent each. However, metal and information technology indices fell 0.5-1 percent.

    Stocks and sectors

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex53,234.77326.84 +0.62%
    Nifty 5015,835.3583.30 +0.53%
    Nifty Bank33,940.90401.45 +1.20%
    Nifty 50 15,835.35 83.30 (0.53%)
    Mon, Jul 04, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HUL2,375.2092.85 +4.07%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    JSW Steel551.50-27.35 -4.72%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG39755.701029.85 +2.66%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal4649.95-46.55 -0.99%

    On the BSE, the FMCG index rose 2.5 percent, bank and capital goods indices added 1 percent each. On the other hand, the metal index shed 1.5 percent, and oil & gas and information technology indices each ended 0.4 percent down.

    The BSE midcap index added 0.8 percent and the smallcap rose 0.6 percent.

    A long build-up was seen in IDC First Bank, Siemens and IDFC, while a short build-up was seen in ONGC, Birlasoft and Tata Steel.

    On the BSE, ITC, Blue Dart Express, Jamna Auto Industries and Voltamp Transformers touched their 52-week highs.

    Outlook for July 5

    Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

    The market rebounded sharply in the late session after firm European market sentiment coupled with a fall in crude oil prices and a decline in the rupee cheered investors.

    Despite the recovery, bearish-to-volatile sentiment will continue to prevail as FII outflows continue unabated,   making investors nervous.

    Technically, after a long time, the Nifty closed above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and also formed a long bullish candle on the daily chart.

    As long as it traded above 15,700, the uptrend is likely to continue. The index can move to 15,950-16,000 levels. Below 15,700, the uptrend would be vulnerable and the index can slip to 15,650-15,600.

    Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head, Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

    After a negative start, the Nifty witnessed a brief consolidation in the 15650-15,800 range. Towards the end of the session, the bulls managed to cross the hurdle of 15,800.

    The hourly chart shows that the index is trading near a falling trendline beyond, with upside momentum likely to pick up further.

    Structurally, the Nifty is inching towards 15,900-16,000 on the upside. The level of 16000, however, is a key barrier, where the index can stumble again. On the other hand, 15,650 and 15,500 are short-term supports on the downside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 04:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.