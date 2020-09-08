Taking Stock | Market ends flat with Nifty managing to hold 11,300; small & midcaps underperform

Indian market witnessed profit-taking at higher levels on September 8 in the last one hour of trading. Nifty50 managed to close above 11,300 support which is positive for the bulls.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 51 points to close at 38,365 while the Nifty50 fell 37 points to end at 11,317.

Indian market started on a strong note tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets, but geopolitical concerns added to uncertainty after Chinese troops fired warning shots for the first time in 45 years near the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

"Markets ended lower amid volatility, in continuation to the prevailing corrective phase. Though the bias was positive in the first half, the trend reversed in the last hour of trade and markets witnessed heightened selling pressure largely in response to rising tension between India and China," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

"We’re seeing a normal correction and it is healthy for markets. The recent dip is in line with profit-taking in the global markets however further escalation of border tension between India and China may deteriorate the sentiment further. Traders should focus more on risk management in the current scenario and prefer hedged trades," he said.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in telecom, metals, realty, and capital goods while the action was seen in IT, energy, and oil & gas sectors.

On the broader markets front -- the S&P BSE Mid-cap index fell 1.4 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down nearly 1 percent.

Top Nifty gainers include names like Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and BPCL.

Top Nifty losers include names like Tata Steel, ZEE Entertainment, and Bharti Infratel.

Stocks & Sectors:

Sectorally, the S&P BSE Telecom index fell 4 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Metal which fell 2.9 percent, and the S&P BSE Realty index was down 1.7 percent.

Some action was seen in the S&P BSE IT index which was up 1.3 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Energy index which closed 0.8 percent higher, and the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index was up 0.17 percent.

Volume spike of more than 100% was seen in MindTree, BPCL, and HCL Technologies.

Long Buildup was seen in stocks like InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Auto.

Short Buildup was seen in stocks like RBL Bank, ONGC, and IDFC First Bank.

More than 100 stocks on the BSE hit their fresh 52-week high that include names like Dixon Technologies, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and TCS.

Stocks in news:

The share price of Bharat Dynamics fell nearly 14 percent as Government will sell up to 1,83,28,125 equity shares in company via offer for sale route on September 8-9, with an option to additionally sell 91,64,063 equity shares (which total representing 15 percent of total paid up equity capital). Floor price of the offer will be Rs 330 per share.

Future Enterprises share price fell 5 percent on September 8 after company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 394.77 crore in Q4FY20 as against a net profit of Rs 66.58 crore, YoY.

Ashoka Buildcon share price added over 4 percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the two NHAI projects.

Wipro share price gained after company bagged multi-year global automotive software engineering contract from Marelli.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts

Nifty closed below 5-Days EMA, and a break below 11290 could fuel further selling pressure in the next trading session

On the upside, Nifty found resistance above 11400 levels

Nifty index failed to cross above the immediate hurdle of 11450 zones and drifted sharply towards 11300 zones in the last hour of the session.

It formed a Bearish candle on daily scale with long upper shadow as bounces are being sold. It surpassed previous day’s high of 11380 zones but failed to attract follow up action due to Geo-Political concern and corrected by around 150 points from its intraday highs.

“The index is facing hurdle near to 11450 zones and till it remains below the same weakness could be seen towards 11250 then 11200 and 11111 levels,” Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited said.

On the upside, resistances are placed at 11450 then 11500 zones to again get the bullish grip in the market, he added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.