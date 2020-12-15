Taking Stock | Market ends flat, Nifty holds 13,500; US Fed outcome in focus

Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on December 15 as gains in select heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were offset by losses in those of Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

The Sensex opened in the red and traded in the lower territory for the most part of the session but at the fag end, it managed to erase losses and ended with nominal gains.

It closed 10 points, or 0.02 percent, up at 46,263.17 and the Nifty, too, gained 10 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 13,567.85.

The BSE midcap index outperformed the Sensex, rising 0.42 percent, while the smallcap index closed 0.07 percent up.

The ongoing US Fed meet is the top trigger for the market along with the talks regarding American stimulus.

"The liquidity-driven rally, which has been heavily depending on foreign funds, will bet a lot on the ongoing FOMC policy meet outcome tomorrow, and the US stimulus package to be finalised this week. The outcome of these events are expected to be positive, triggering further positively in the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty formed a Doji candle for the fourth consecutive session and analysts say 13,600 is a key level for the index.

"The Nifty formed a Doji candle for the fourth consecutive session hinting at uncertainty. The index has formed a good base near 13,500, holding above this level, we may see the index march towards its immediate resistance zone of 13,600. If it manages to sustain above 13,600, then we may see a quick move towards 13,700," Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, is of the view that a decisive move in the market can be expected only after a break of 13,400 or conquering of 13,700.

Until then, any dip can be utilised to accumulate long positions but it must be with strict stop-loss limits, he said.

Top Nifty gainers included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Shree Cement, while Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, BPCL, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the top losers.

Stocks & sectors

With a loss of 1.46 percent, the Nifty PSU bank index ended up as the biggest loser among sectoral indices followed by Nifty FMCG, which lost 1.29 percent.

Nifty Bank, realty, IT and pharma, too, ended in the red.

A volume spike of more than 1,800 percent was seen in Canara Bank. Havells and GMR Infra saw volume spikes of more than 600 percent and 400 percent.

Voltas, Bajaj Finserv, Zee Entertainment, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises saw a volume spike of more than 200 percent each.

Long buildup was seen in stocks such as Zee Entertainment, GMR Infra, Bajaj Finance, Havells and Jindal Steel. Short buildup was seen in stocks such as IndiGo, Indraprastha Gas, Vodafone Idea, Mahanagar Gas and PVR.

As many as 276 stocks, including Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, GMR Infra, Havells, Tata Power, Suven Life Sciences and Kotak Mahindra Bank hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

Technical view

At first glance, it appears that the investors are buying the dips as every fall is met with a fresh wave of buying.

Analysts are of the view that traders should remain cautious, as despite intraday recoveries, the advance-decline ratio is slightly tilted in the favour of the bears.

"Weakness in the markets will be confirmed on a close below 13,400 levels. As liquidity is high and medium-term momentum is strong, if the Nifty manages a close above 13,600 levels, then rally shall initially get expanded towards 13,700 levels but a fresh spurt on the upside shall happen only on a close above the 15-day old ascending channel," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

For the time, traders should remain neutral on the index and refrain from shorting unless the Nifty closes below 13,400 levels, he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.