Taking Stock | Market ends flat but Nifty manages to hold 11,450; mid & smallcaps outperform

Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat on September 11 as gains in shares of TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were offset by losses in HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints.

The 30-share pack Sensex closed 14 points, or 0.04 percent, up at 38,854.55 with 10 stocks in the green. The Nifty ended 15 points, or 0.13 percent, higher at 11,464.45.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark Sensex, closing 0.58 percent and 0.52 percent higher.

For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty climbed over a percent each.

The market remained undecided on the direction and ended flat, with a slight positive bias, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Despite mixed global cues, Indian markets held out from going negative after progress was supposed to have been made during the talks to defuse border tensions with China, Nair said.

The market remained cautious about adverse news-flows about Covid-19 vaccine trials, an increase in India-China tensions and a sharp sell-off in US equities, Sanjeev Zarbade, VP - PCG Research, Kotak Securities, said.

While the market is not in a bubble zone, global cues have started to turn negative and FIIs have turned sellers along with domestic mutual funds.

Valuations are not supportive either. Investors should be prepared for a minor correction or a side-ways market. There were some pockets of value in smallcaps but one would have to be selective, Zarbade said.

Top Nifty gainers of the day included Wipro, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra.

Top Nifty losers included Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid Corporation.

Stocks & Sectors

The BSE telecom index closed 0.97 percent lower and utilities closed with a nominal loss of 0.07 percent. All the remaining sectoral units closed in the green, with realty and IT ending a percent higher each.

BSE consumer durables, metal and FMCG indices gained nearly a percent each.

A volume spike of over 8,000 percent was seen in Canara Bank while Coforge witnessed a surge of more than 1,500 percent.

Wipro saw a volume spike of more than 500 percent.

Long buildup was seen in stocks such as Coforge, Manappuram Finance, Concor and IGL.

Short buildup was seen in stocks such as Cummins India, PVR and Zee Entertainment.

Over 100 stocks, including Coforge, Jubilant FoodWorks and Wipro, hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

Stocks in news

Shares of Container Corporation of India (Concor) climbed 4.44 percent to Rs 383.80 on BSE after brokerage firm Jefferies gave a 'buy' call on the stock.

Vodafone Idea share price fell 2.54 percent to Rs 11.13 as reports said the company was planning to raise Rs 35,000 crore.

Shares of ITI gained 1.63 percent to close at Rs 136.85 after the company bagged ASCON phase IV project from the army.

Shares of Vaibhav Global climbed 1.11 percent to Rs 1,758.70 after the company commissioned 1MW solar PV power generation project.

Technical View

The Nifty50 remained rangebound throughout the session and formed the indecisive Doji pattern on daily charts as closing was near opening levels.

For the week, the index witnessed a bullish candle that resembled a hammer formation on the weekly scale.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.