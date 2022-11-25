 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid volatility; realty stocks shine

Rakesh Patil
Nov 25, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent each.

After a strong close in the previous session, the Indian equity market witnessed muted trading on the first day of the December F&O series, with Sensex closing 20.96 points or 0.03 percent higher to mark a new closing high of 62,293.64, while the Nifty rose 28.70 points or 0.16 percent to close at 18,512.80.

For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rose 1 percent each.

Amid weak Asian markets, (holiday in US markets) the domestic indices started on flat note with negative bias and remained in the red for most part of the session, however, last-hour buying helped to close with minor gains.

"After clocking record highs in the previous session, domestic indices traded with volatility amidst mixed global cues and rising crude prices. While FIIs turning net buyers is a positive, the lack of fundamental triggers will limit the upside, keeping the market volatile in the short term. Rising COVID restrictions in China continue to negatively impact the global growth forecast," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks and sectors

HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries, Coal India were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company and Apollo Hospitals.