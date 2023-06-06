Taking Stock: Market ends flat amid volatility; RBI begins 3-day meeting

The BSE midcap index rose 0.3 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

On a highly volatile day on June 6, the Indian equity indices closed on a flat note. At close, the Sensex was up 5.41 points or 0.01Â percent at 62,792.88, and the Nifty was up 5.20 points or 0.03Â percent at 18,599.

After a negative start, the market extended the losses as the day progressed with the Nifty falling below 18,550.Â However, last-hour recovery erased all the losses to close on a flat note.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy panel began a three-day meeting today and will announce its decision on rates on June 8.

Stocks and sectors

UltraTech Cement, Divis Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries and Axis Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, ONGC and Wipro.

Among sectors, auto and realty gained 1 percent, while the information technology index shed 1.5 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.3 percent and smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra and Mahindra and Ipca Laboratories, while a short build-up was seen in Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Coforge.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Indian Energy Exchange, JK Cement and LTIMindtree.

Ajanta Pharma, Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Force Motors, HBL Power Systems, IndusInd Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, The Ramco Cements, Star Cement, Suzlon Energy, were among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for June 7

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

While the markets ended flat, buying was seen in rate-sensitive stocks like banking, auto and realty ahead of the RBIâ€™s MPC meet later this week. With expectations rising that central bank could once again take a pause on rate hike, hopes of steady interest rates going ahead triggered optimism in the rate-sensitives.

Technically, the market is consistently holding a higher bottom formation. For traders, 18550 would be the trend decider level. Above the same, the index could move up to 18700-18750. On the flip side, below 18550, uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, the market could retest the level of 18480. Any further correction, could drag the index till 18440.

Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities:

During the observed period, the Nifty index exhibited high levels of volatility, but its movement was confined within a narrow range. On the daily chart, it formed a doji candle, indicating indecision in the market. As a result, the overall trend is expected to remain sideways, with the index not showing a clear direction in its movement.

In terms of levels, there is a support level at 18,500, which suggests a potential floor for the index, while a resistance level is identified at 18,665, indicating a barrier to further upward movement.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.