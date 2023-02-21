 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid volatility; PSU bank, realty drag

Rakesh Patil
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index was down nearly 2 percent, while information technology, metal, pharma and auto indices lost 0.2-0.88 percent

The equity benchmark ended flat in a volatile session on February 21, with the Sensex closing 18.82 points, or 0.03 percent, lower at 60,672.72 and the Nifty down 17.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 17,826.70.

The market started on a positive note but gyrated between gains and losses as the session progressed amid mixed sectoral trends.

"Despite opening gains, negative cues from global peers cast a shadow over investor sentiments. Underpinned by inflationary concerns, the market is keenly eyeing the US Fed meeting minutes, scheduled to be released tomorrow, for hints on further monetary policy tightening. Risk appetite was further hammered by FIIs turning net sellers and fear of El Niño," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks and Sectors