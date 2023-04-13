Taking Stock: Market ends flat amid volatility; IT stocks worst hit, realty gains

The market ended with marginal gains and extended the winning run for the ninth consecutive session on April 13, with the BSE Sensex rising 38.23 points to close at 60,431.00 and the Nifty at 17,828, up 15.60 points.

After a negative start, the market extended losses as the day progressed, dragging Nifty below 17,750 amid weakness in the information technology stocks after disappointing numbers form TCS and ahead of Infosys earnings later in the day. However, final-hour buying erased all the losses and the indices closed flat.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty rose 1 percent each. The market will remain closed on April 14 on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

"Indian shares experienced a downturn, weighed down by IT stocks following weak quarterly earnings and a cautious outlook from the top IT firm, which flagged apprehensions over deferred spending and uncertainty in its BFSI segment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil