Taking Stock: Market ends flat amid volatility; IT stocks worst hit, realty gains

The BSE smallcap index was up 0.4 percent and midcap index added 0.2 percent.

The market ended with marginal gains and extended the winning run for the ninth consecutive session on April 13, with the BSE Sensex rising 38.23 points to close at 60,431.00 and the Nifty at 17,828, up 15.60 points.

After a negative start, the market extended losses as the day progressed, dragging Nifty below 17,750 amid weakness in the information technology stocks after disappointing numbers form TCS and ahead of Infosys earnings later in the day. However, final-hour buying erased all the lossesÂ and the indicesÂ closed flat.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty rose 1 percent each. The market will remain closed on April 14 on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

"Indian shares experienced a downturn, weighed down by IT stocks following weak quarterly earnings and a cautious outlook from the top IT firm, which flagged apprehensions over deferred spending and uncertainty in its BFSI segment," saidÂ Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The decrease in CPI inflation to 5.66% in India, coupled with the moderation of core inflation, supports the decision of the MPC to keep policy rates on hold. While US inflation cooled to 5.0%, anxieties grew globally after the FOMC minutes hinted at a possible "mild recession" due to the impact of banking turmoil," he added.

Also Read - Infosys Q4 Preview | Infosys may post muted growth in Q4 on weak financial services demand, seasonality

Stocks and Sectors

Top gainers on the Nifty were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corp, while losers included Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and TCS.

On the sectoral front, the information technology index shed 2 percent, while capital goods, pharma and oil & gas indices were down 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, PSU bank and realty indices rose a percent each.

The BSE smallcap index closed 0.33 percent higher and the midcap index added 0.16 percent.

Also Read - Nifty IT dips over 2% as TCS misses Street estimate, Infy likely to put up a poor show

Godrej Consumer Products, JB Chemicals, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Anand Rathi Wealth, Marksans Pharma, among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

A long build-up was seen in AU Small Finance Bank, HDFC Life and IndusInd Bank, while a short build-up was seen in LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems and Infosys.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in AU Small Finance Bank, Whirlpool of India and Dabur India.

Also Read: HDFC Bank Q4 Preview | HDFC Bank likely to record 22% rise in Q4 profit on higher net interest income

Outlook for April 17

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Benchmark indices maintained their winning streak, but the sharp intra-day gyration shows that the rally could be losing steam given the continuous upward movement over the past week or so. The market seems to be in an overbought zone and profit-taking could emerge in the next few sessions. Technically, the market is trading above 50 and 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and on intraday charts it is holding a higher bottom formation which is largely positive.

However, momentum indicators are indicating temporary overbought conditions and due to this we could see range bound activity in the near future. For the bulls now, 17,700-17,600 would be the key support areas while 17,900-18,000 would act as a crucial resistance zone for the traders.

Meanwhile, positive sentiment is likely to continue in Bank Nifty, and for the trend following traders now 41,500 would be the sacrosanct support zone. Above which, it could move up till 42,500-42,700. On the flip side, below 41,500, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

The fight between bulls and bears ended in favour of the bulls as Nifty ended the session about 100 points off the day's low. The benchmark Nifty has posted a winning streak for the ninth consecutive trading session.

The critical moving averages are sitting comfortably below the current index value. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it stays above 17,700. On the higher end, 18,000 will likely act as crucial resistance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.