Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid volatility as investors eye RBI policy; metals shine

Rakesh Patil
Dec 05, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices performed in line with the main indices and ended on a flat note.

The Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session (December 5) on a flat note as investors awaited RBI's policy meeting outcome due on December 7.

At Close, the Sensex was down 33.90 points or 0.05% at 62,834.60, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.03% at 18,701.

The market started the week on a flat note with a negative bias and extended the losses as the day progressed. However, it remained volatile and saw a recovery in the second half amid buying in the metal, realty and PSU banking names. Besides, strong November Services PMI data, too, lent support to the bulls.

India's services sector output growth touched a three-month high in November as the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 55.1 in October to 56.4 in November.

"Market continued its profit booking trend from the record high as they exercised prudence ahead of the RBI policy announcement on 7th December," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Partially, it was also due to increase in crude prices due to OPEC decision not to cut output target, and ease in China’s covid policy."