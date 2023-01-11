 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid high volatility; all eyes on inflation data

Rakesh Patil
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, BPCL, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank gained the most on the Nifty, while losers included Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals and HUL

The Indian equity benchmarks closed flat after a highly volatile session on January 11, a day ahead of the release of India and the US's CPI inflation data.

The Sensex closed 9.98 points, or 0.02 percent, lower to 60,105.50 and the Nifty dropped 18.50 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 17,895.70.

Despite positive global cues, the market opened negative but recovered only to swing between gains and losses throughout the session.

"After a volatile session, the domestic market anchored near the flat line as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of inflation data, though positive sentiments from global counterparts attempted multiple recoveries in between," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"India’s CPI for December is projected to remain unchanged, while the US CPI is estimated to further cool down from November’s level of 7.1%. "

"The relentless selling by FIIs as a result of the premium valuation of the domestic market is weighing on the domestic market," he added.