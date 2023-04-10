 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock: Market ends almost flat after early gains; realty, auto, power stocks shine

Rakesh Patil
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

On the sectoral front, except bank and FMCG, all other indices ended in the green with realty index jumping 4 percent, while auto, power and oil & gas gained 1 percent each.

The Indian benchmark indices ended with modest gains to extend its winning streak for a sixth straight session on April 10, supported by buying seen in the auto, power, oil & gas and real estate stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 13.54 points or 0.02 percent at 59,846.51, and the Nifty was up 24.90 points or 0.14 percent at 17,624.

The market started on a positive note and extended the gains as the day progressed, with Sensex crossing 60,000 and Nifty inching closer to 17,700. Meanwhile, last-hour profit booking eased all the gains to finish flat with positive bias.

"Sentiments in the domestic market improved after the RBI’s decision to keep rates unchanged, coupled with positive revisions in GDP and inflation forecasts," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.