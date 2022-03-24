Taking Stock | Market ends a tad lower after a volatile session; metals shine, banks a drag

The Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower in a volatile session, erasing most of the intraday losses amid buying in IT, pharma, metal and oil & gas stocks on March 24.

At close, the Sensex was down 89.14 points, or 0.15 percent, at 57,595.68, and the Nifty was down 22.90 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,222.80.

The Indian indices started the day on a negative note on weak global cues and remained in negative territory for most of the session before closing with marginal losses.

"The Nifty witnessed swinging action on March 24 and ultimately posted a negative daily close. For the last few sessions, it is stuck in between the hourly Bollinger Bands, which are in contraction mode," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The Fibonacci retracement shows that the Nifty is finding it difficult to extend beyond the 61.8 percent retracement of Jan–March decline, which is near 17330."

On the downside, the junction of the 40-day exponential moving average (DEMA) and the 200-day moving average (DMA), which is near 17,000, is offering support to the index, he said.

Structurally, the Nifty is expected to witness sideways action near these parameters before starting the next leg up. Dips towards 17,000 will continue to offer buying opportunities to short-term traders.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the top Nifty gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC were among the big losers.

Among sectors, Nifty IT, metal and pharma indices gained a percent each, while the Nifty Bank shed 1.7 percent and the auto index slipped 0.5 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, on the sectoral front, IT, oil & gas, metal and healthcare indices rose a percent each, while the bank index shed nearly 2 percent and auto index 0.5 percent.

The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.

A long build-up was seen in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Firstsource Solutions and IDFC, while a short build-up was seen in the L&T Finance Holdings, HPCL and Max Financial Services.

Over 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE. These include Vedanta, TV18 Broadcast and Jindal Steel & Power.

Outlook for March 25

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets lingered in negative territory for the major part of the session but trimmed losses at the end, as positive European markets opening aided partial recovery.

Global markets trend will continue to dictate sentiment as investors would not want to take bullish bets, given the fragile international situation.

The intraday formation indicates continuation of range- bound activity in the near term.

For the bulls, 17,325 could be the immediate hurdle and below it, the correction could continue to 17,100-17,060. Above 17,325, the Nifty can go up to 17,375-17,425. Contra traders can take a long bet near 17,060, with a strict 17030 support stop loss.

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities

The Nifty closed below the good resistance zone of 17,300 and if it stays there, we may see a slide towards the 17000-16,800 mark, which is another support zone on the downside.

