Taking Stock | Market dragged by IT stocks as TCS opens earnings season

The Indian equity benchmarks erased the previous session’s gains to end lower on April 11, dragged by the IT stocks as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kick starts earnings season with fourth-quarter numbers later in the evening.

Buying in the oil & gas, power and realty stocks, however, provided some support to the market. At close, the Sensex was down 482.61 points, or 0.81 percent, at 58,964.57, and the Nifty was down 109.30 points, or 0.61 percent, at 17,675.

"The market is wary ahead of the ECB meeting, the release of US inflation data, and the start of the domestic Q4 result season," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian IT sector dragged due to weak expectations on quarterly results. In this holiday-shortened week, the market is cautious as trading at the upper side of the trend and momentum has shifted from broad to stock-specific, Nair added.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro, Wipro and SBI Life Insurance were among the top Nifty losers. However, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, UPL and Cipla were the top gainers.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT index fell 1.4 percent, while the energy index added over 2 percent.

Also Read: TCS Earnings Preview: Profit after tax in March quarter may increase 8 percent from last year, revenue likely to grow 15.5 percent

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the power index rose 5 percent, oil & gas index was up over 2 percent and the realty index added a percent. IT and capital goods indices fell a percent each.

The broader market outperformed the frontliners, with both BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.4 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Ambuja Cements, Sun TV Network and Oberoi Realty, while a short build-up was seen in the Persistent Systems, Vodafone Idea and GNFC.

More than 250 stocks, including Vedanta, ITC, Linde India and Jindal Steel and Power, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in IndiaMart Intermesh, Torrent Power and Ambuja Cements.

Outlook for April 12

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Negative sentiment across Asian equities had a bearing on local stocks, as investors followed suit and trimmed their positions in risky counters.

Investors especially shunned technology stocks ahead of TCS results because of fears that a subdued outlook for the next quarter could ignite further selling in the sector.

After a negative opening, the Nifty hovered in 17,650 -17,780 range. Technically, on daily charts, the index formed a small inside body bearish candle, which indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears.

We are of the view that a 10-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17,600 retracement support zone would act as key support levels for the Nifty. Above it, a strong possibility of a pullback rally up to 17,850-17,900 is not ruled out.

On the flip side, below 17,600 range breakout, the market could retest 17,500-17,430.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

After the decline in the previous week, the Nifty had taken support near the lower end of a reverse rising channel, where it formed a bullish outside bar on the daily chart on April 8.

The index continued to consolidate near the lower channel line on April 11 and formed an inside bar on the daily chart. This makes the boundaries of the outside bar—17,600 and 17,842—crucial support and resistance, respectively.

Overall, 17,500-18,000 is expected to be the short-term range for the Nifty. Within this range, any dip towards 17,600-17,500 can be taken as a fresh buying opportunity for the short term. On the higher side, 18,000-18,100 is expected to act as a cap for the short term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.