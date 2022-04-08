Taking Stock | Market cheers RBI policy, Sensex gains 412 points, Nifty above 17,700

The Indian equity benchmark snapped a three-day losing streak on April 8 to close higher, cheering the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold key interest rates steady in its first monetary policy review of the financial year 2022-23.

At close, the Sensex was up 412.23 points, or 0.70 percent, at 59,447.18, and the Nifty was up 144.80 points, or 0.82 percent, at 17,784.30.

"The market was cautious during the last two-three days ahead of the RBI meet and its future policy stance. Measures being in-line with market expectations led to a relief rally," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on April 8 kept repo and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent, respectively, with an upward revision in inflation and a cut in the growth forecast.

The central bank maintained its “accommodative stance” while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.

"The focus has shifted to the Q4 earnings season, which will start next week, initiated by the IT and banking sector. Outlook for the banking sector is robust due to rapid bounce in credit growth and improvement in balance sheet while preview for IT is mixed as Q4 is seasonally weak," Nair added.

Grasim Industries, ITC, SBI Life Insurance, JSW Steel and M&M were among the top Nifty gainers. However, Cipla, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and metal gained 2 percent each, while auto and bank indices up 0.5 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, all sectoral indices ended in the green, with FMCG, metal, power, oil & gas indices rising 1-2 percent.

The broader market outperformed the frontliners with both BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising nearly a percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Syngene International and Grasim Industries, while a short build-up was seen in the RBL Bank, Trent and Cipla.

More than 150 stocks, including SRF, ITC, Shree Renuka Sugars and Adani Green Energy, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Syngene International, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Polycab India.

Outlook for April 11

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The Nifty found support around the previous session's low, resulting in a positive close for the day. On the higher end, however, the Nifty found resistance around the lower band of the rising channel.

The trend may continue over the near term. On the higher end, the index may find resistance at 18,000 whereas, on the lower end, support exists at 17,650.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President, Technical Research, Kotak Securities

Markets snapped their three-day losing streak as investors resumed buying after the RBI said it would continue its accommodative stance and stated inflation would cool going ahead.

The sentiment was also helped by an upsurge in other global indices, which boosted investors' confidence, though concerns over rising US bond yields, likely rate hikes and Russian sanctions continued to weigh on the markets.

Technically, after a short-term correction, the Nifty formed a Doji candlestick on weekly charts, showing indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears.

The market took support near the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) and formed a promising reversal formation, which indicates the continuation of the pullback rally in the near future. We are of the view that the range-bound texture is likely to continue in the short run.

For the bulls, 17,550 would be the key support zone, above which the index can hit 17,900-18,000. On the flip side, if the index closes below the 10-day SMA or 17,550, it could slip to 17,400-17,300.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.