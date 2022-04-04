Taking Stock | Market cheers HDFC-HDFC Bank merger plan; Sensex zooms 1,335 points, Nifty above 18,000

The Indian market soared more than 2 percent following the surprise announcement of merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC, which is expected to create the third-largest entity in the country in terms of market capitalisation.

The Sensex and Nifty50 touched a high of 60,845.10 and 18,114.65 during the day as the market cheered the merger plan. At close, the Sensex was up 1,335.05 points, or 2.25 percent, at 60,611.74, and the Nifty was up 382.90 points, or 2.17 percent, at 18,053.40.

"Domestic market was lifted by the announcement of HDFC bank and HDFC merger, improving sentiments of the stock market and financial sector. The upcoming focus of the market will be on earnings reports and the RBI meeting this week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the transformational merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of of FY24.

The fourth quarter results will have a decent start supported by IT sector, while the Reserve Bank of India is expected to hold the rates with an accommodative policy, NaiR added.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Adani Ports, HDFC Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. Infosys, Titan Company and Tata Consumer Products were the top losers.

Among sectors Nifty bank, metal, pharma, FMCG and auto rose 1-4 percent.

Also Read: Sensex back above 60,000-mark, investors’ wealth increases by Rs 30 lakh crore in one month

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, all sectoral indices ended in the green, with bank, metal, power rising 2-3 percent. Auto, capital goods, healthcare, FMCG and oil & gas indices were up a percent each.

The broader market underperformed the frontliners, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising over a percent each.

A long build-up was seen in HDFC Bank, HDFC and Indiamart Intermesh, while a short build-up was seen in the Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Infosys and Mphasis.

Bajaj Holdings, Adani Green Energy, Linde India, Delta Corp and Cosmo Films were among more than 150 stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in HDFC, HDFC Bank and HDFC Life.

Outlook for April 5

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The Nifty moved up above 18000 smartly following a sustained trade above the previous consolidation on the daily chart. The price has moved above the 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA) on the daily timeframe.

The near-term trend looks positive. On the higher end, the index may move towards the falling trend line on the daily chart.

The immediate resistance is visible near 18,150. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,800.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo

It was a stellar day for the Indian equity market on the back of the “out-of-syllabus” announcement of a merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank.

As more than 70 percent of the Nifty gains were because of HDFC twins, it also led to short covering. Global cues are stable, prices are cooling off and FIIs are showing buying interest that is leading to outperformance in the Indian equity market.

Technically, the Nifty has strong bullish momentum, however, it is trading near a downsloping trendline resistance placed around 17,125 above this, there is a high probability of new highs in the market this month. On the downside, 17,800 will act as immediate support, while 17,500-17,400 has become a strong base.

The Bank Nifty is outperforming and it has a strong structure where 39,200-39,500 will be the next resistance area. On the downside, 38,000 is an immediate support level, while 37,200-36,800 has become a strong demand zone.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Though the markets opened weak, key indices quickly rebounded and stuck to the important psychological levels of 60,000 and 18,000.

The markets gave thumbs up to the HDFC merger announcement. The rally in both the stocks spread to other financial stocks and rubbed off effect on other sectoral stocks.

Recently releases data on key economic indicators such as core growth numbers and all-time high GST collections show that the domestic economy has shrugged off geopolitical tensions.

On the daily charts, the Nifty is holding an uptrend formation but due to overbought texture, traders may prefer to book some profit at higher levels.

For the trend-following traders, 17,880 will act as a crucial support level and above it, the index may rise to 18,150-18,200.

A quick intraday correction is not ruled out if the index slides to 17,880, below which it can retest 17,790-17,750.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.