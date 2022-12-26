 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market bounces back; Nifty tops 18,000, Sensex gains 721 pts led by PSBs

Rakesh Patil
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

The BSE midcap index added 2.3 percent while the smallcap index rose 3 percent.

Indian equity market snapped a four-day losing streak and ended in positive territory with the Nifty closing above 18,000, amid buying in most sectors, except pharma.

At close, the Sensex was up 721.13 points or 1.20 percent at 60,566.42, while the Nifty was up 207.80 points or 1.17 percent at 18,014.60. Nearly 2,787 shares advanced, 733 shares declined, and 129 scrips remained unchanged.

After a flat start, the market gained momentum with Nifty inching closer to the 18,100 level intraday, erasing most of the previous session losses.

"After a four-day selloff, the domestic market was refuelled by bottom fishing and optimistic sentiment from global counterparts," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"PSBs led the rally, while mid- and small-cap stocks outpaced the benchmark."