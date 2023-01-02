 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Market begins 2023 on a strong note; Sensex gains 327 points, Nifty nears 18,200

Rakesh Patil
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Broader indices performed inline with benchmarks with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5 percent each.

The Indian equity market began the year on a strong note as benchmarks ended the first session of the calendar year 2023 on a positive note with Nifty around 18,200 led by buying across the sectors barring pharma.

At Close, the Sensex was up 327.05 points or 0.54% at 61,167.79, while the Nifty was up 92.20 points or 0.51% at 18,197.50.

Amid muted global cues, the market started in the green and extended the gains as the day progressed. However, it witnessed some profit booking intraday but closed the session near the day's high levels, especially supported by the metal stocks.

"Investors welcomed the new year on a high note with data showing strengthening domestic business conditions. India’s manufacturing PMI rose to 57.8 in December from 55.7 in the previous month, with new orders rising at the fastest pace since February 2021," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Metal stocks led the surge following reports of China raising export duties to support their domestic demand, which is positive for India."

"We expect 2023 to be a year to buy equities in anticipation that a large part of the global recession has already been factored in the market," Nair added.