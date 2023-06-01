Taking Stock: Last-hour selling drags market down; Sensex falls 194 points, Nifty below 18,500

Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life were among top losers on the Nifty.

The GDP surprise, factory activity at a 31-month high and improved auto sales, Dalal Street had everything goingÂ for it but theÂ market extended losses for the second day on June 1. At close, the Sensex was down 193.70 points or 0.31 percent at 62,428.54, and the Nifty was down 46.60 points or 0.25 percent at 18,487.80.

Amid mixed global cues, the indices opened flat and remained rangebound but some last-hour selling dragged the indices to the day's low.

Stocks and Sectors

Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Asian Paints.

Among sectors, bank and metal indices fell 0.5 percent each, while information technology, realty and pharma gained 0.5-1 percent.

The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index added 0.6 percent.

A short build-up was seen in Coal India, Gujarat Gas and PI Industries, while a long build-up was seen in RBL Bank, India Cements and Apollo Hospitals.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Manappuram Finance, Laurus Lab and Gujarat Gas.

More than 150 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Bajaj Auto, Persistent Systems, Force Motors, 3M India, Ujjivan Financial Services, ITD Cementation India, Tata Motors DVR, Can Fin Homes, Dalmia Bharat, Marico, Indian Hotels and Syngene International.

Macro Data

India GDP numbers beat the expectations as it rose for the first time in three quarters to 6.1 percent in January-March.

Manufacturing PMI expanded to a 31-month high to 58.7 in May from 57.2 in April.

May Auto Sales Data

Bajaj Auto | Total sales jumps 29 percent at 3,55,148 units against 2,75,868 units, YoY

Escorts Kubota | Agri Machinery Business Division sells 9,167 tractors, highest ever May sales, up 8.9 percent against 8,421 tractors sold in May 2022

VST Tillers | Sales up 3.5 percent at 3,756 units versus 3,628 units, YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Sales 61,415 vehicles, up 14% YoY

SML Isuzu | Total sales up 13% at 1,290 units against 1,145 units, YoY.

Tata Motors | Total sales down 1.6% at 74,973 units versus 76,210 units, YoY.

Ashok Leyland | Total sales down 1% at 13,134 units versus 13,273 units, YoY.

Outlook for June 2

Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities:

The Nifty index experienced a limited movement, staying within a certain range throughout the day. However, the closing saw a prevalence of selling pressure. The overall sentiment in the market is expected to remain negative until the Nifty index manages to surpass the 18500 level.

If the index fails to move back above this level, it could potentially lead to a correction in the market. On the downside, there is support expected around the range of 18300-18350. Conversely, resistance can be anticipated at the higher end around 18650.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

Nifty remains in an uptrend with trend support placed at 18150. As long as the index maintained this level we expect uptrend to continue towards 18800-19000.

For the short term we are looking at 18400-18450 as a support zone. Breach of the trend levels could infuse volatility. Select commodity stocks look interesting from value and risk perspective while frontline IT stocks are expected to underperform in the near term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.