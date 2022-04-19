Taking Stock | Last-hour mayhem sinks Sensex by 704 points, pushes Nifty below 17,000

There was no respite for the Indian equity benchmarks as they wiped out the day’s gains in the last hour of trade, with the market closing in the red for the fifth consecutive session on April 19.

The latest turn in the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow saying it had launched a new stage of its “military operation” against its western neighbour led to selling across the board.

At close, the Sensex was down 703.59 points, or 1.23 percent, at 56,463.15, and the Nifty was down 215 points, or 1.25 percent, at 16,958.70, the first time it ended below 17,000 in a month.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries, which gained 3.8 percent, helped recover some of the intraday losses.

A late selloff in the markets on worries over a new turn in the Russia-Ukraine crisis spooked investors, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.

“Technically, on daily charts, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle and after a long time, it closed below 200-day SMA (simple moving average), which indicates further weakness from the current levels," he said.

"We are of the view that the short-term formation is weak but oversold. For the traders now, 17,050 would be the immediate hurdle, below the same, the correction wave will persist till 16,800-16,700. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after 17050."

Short-term traders should remain cautious and be very selective as there is a risk to get trapped at lower levels, Chouhan added.

HDFC, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank and Tata Consumer Products were among the top Nifty losers. Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and BPCL were the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG and IT indices fell nearly 3 percent each, while auto, bank, metal, pharma indices were down a percent each.

Stocks and sectors

Among sectors, except oil & gas, all indices ended lower. IT, power, realty and FMCG indices were down 2 percent each and auto and capital goods indices fell a percent each.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices also lost 1.2 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Apollo Hospital, Coal India and Reliance Industries, while a short build-up was seen in the Chambal Fertilisers, Mindtree and L&T Infotech.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, NTPC and JSW Steel, were among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 500 percent was seen in RBL Bank, Hindustan Copper and Laurus Lab.

Outlook for April 20

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty started the session on a positive note but couldn’t build on early gains and failed to cross the 20- HMA as well as the 40-DEMA. These moving averages induced the bears into action, resulting in a sharp fall towards the end of the session.

The Nifty breached the 200-DMA and the 17,000 level on a closing basis.

The overall structure suggests that the selling pressure can continue. The index could tumble further to 16,500-16,400 in the short term. The day’s high of 17,275 will act as a crucial short-term barrier.

Rahul Sharma, Research Head, Equity 99

We witnessed mayhem in markets in the last 30 minutes. The benchmark indices corrected almost 1.5 percent due to weak global clues as the Russia-Ukraine war worsened.

Investors are advised to remain invested in quality stocks in the coming days and avoid fundamentally weak stocks. Investors should remain cautious and keep adequate liquidity to keep adding quality stocks at every dip.

For the Nifty, 16,640 will act as strong support, a break of which may see the index slide to 16,500 and if this level, too, is breached, the next stop would be 16,400.

On the upper side, 17,000 will act as a strong resistance. If Nifty goes past it, it may rise to 17,150 and 17,300.

For the banking index, 36,180 will act as strong support, if this level is broken, teh next support will be at 36,000 and then 35,850.

On the upper side, 36,500 will act as strong hurdle. If this level is broken, the resistance is at around 36,650 and then 36,800.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd

The markets continued to be volatile and witnessed a sharp fall as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified, leading to profit booking.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with IT, FMCG and realty as top losers. Among broader markets, midcap and smallcap, too, were not spared and ended 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent lower.

We reiterate our cautious stance as global cues remain unsupportive. The weak start of Q4 earnings on the domestic front also remains a concern.

Investors will continue to track the Russia-Ukraine war and currency movement. Investors should be very selective in picking stocks.

