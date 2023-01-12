 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Investors cautious ahead of inflation data; Sensex, Nifty end lower

Rakesh Patil
Jan 12, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Divis Labs, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Cipla

The Indian equity benchmark ended lower after yet another volatile session on January 12, as investors remained cautious ahead of IT earnings and domestic as well as US inflation data, which can have a bearing on central banks' interest rate hike decisions.

The Sensex ended 147.47 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 59,958.03, and the Nifty fell 37.50 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 17,858.20.

After a muted start, the market drifted into the red and widened losses as the day progressed but buying at lower levels helped erase some of the intraday losses.

"The domestic market continued to remain volatile as investors eagerly awaited the earnings of other IT majors after a cautious warning from TCS," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign investors continue to dump Indian equities in search of cheaper investment avenues. Uncertainties over upcoming inflation numbers at home and the US kept the domestic market unstable, even as the western peers stayed optimistic, he said .

