Taking Stock | Indian market succumbs to negative global cues, slides more than 1%

The Indian stock market, which opened after a day's break, couldn't repeat the stellar gains of August 30 as negative global cues dragged the benchmark indices lower by more than 1 percent lower on September 1.

The headline BSE Sensex ended 770.5 points or 1.3 percent down at 58,766.6, while the broader Nifty ended with a loss of 216.5 points or 1.2 percent at 17,542.8.

The market tracked other Asian peers which ended lower after yet another negative day at the US and European bourses. Global markets continue to be spooked by the fears of aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed and the European Central Bank.

The negative sentiment was further fueled by a possible risk of a conflict between China and Taiwan. The world which is already reeling under the impact of Russia–Ukraine crisis, can ill afford similar situation on another front, experts said.

“Domestic indices moved in line with peers while prospects of higher rate hikes, elevated inflation and a slowing economy put pressure on stock markets around the world”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The Indian GDP numbers, which were lower than the consensus estimates, played on the minds of the investors who kept away from the equity market.

Although India’s Q1 GDP was reported below the RBI’s estimate of 16.2%, the strong growth seen in manufacturing activity during Q2 so far indicates a strong recovery in the domestic market, added Nair. “Additionally, ongoing support from FIIs will obscure the weakness, helping domestic indices to stay resilient”.

“Today was options weekly expiry as well so that only added to the volatility," said Ashish Gupta, a volatility trader and derivatives expert.

The European markets were trading 1 percent lower in the morning session which means the pressure is likely to persist on the equities.

Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and Hero Motocorp were the top gainers on the Nifty, each gaining between 1.4 to 3.6 percent during the day.

Hindalco, Reliance, ONGC, TCS and SBI Life Insurance made up the list of biggest losers on the Nifty today as they lost between 2.5 to 3.9 percent each.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty, PSU Banks and Auto were the only sectors that bucked the downward trend on the Nifty with Nifty Realty gaining more than 1 percent while PSU banks and Auto gained close to half a percent each.

Nifty IT, Pharma, Financials and Metals were the biggest drags of the day with Nifty IT skidding by close to 2 percent while others ended lower by close to 1 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, the BSE Telecom index gained the most as it moved higher by 2.2 percent followed by BSE Realty, which gained just over 1 percent while BSE Industrials and Capital goods edged higher by close to 1 percent.

BSE Energy was the top loser as it tumbled close to 2 percent followed by BSE Oil & Gas index which was lower by 1.8 percent.

The broader indices ended on a mixed note but BSE Midcap and Smallcap outperformed the benchmarks as BSE Midcap ended the day with a gain of 0.6 percent and Smallcap gained 0.5 percent.

The India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, spiked sharply by 6.3 percent from 18.7 to 19.9.

A long build-up was seen in the stocks of GMR Infrastructure, Tata Communications and Ashok Leyland while a short build-up could be seen in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Piramal Enterprises Ltd and Hindaclo.

Among specific stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in the stocks of Tata Consumer and Navin Fluorine while a volume spike of more than 200 percent was visible in Whirlpool.

About 225 stocks touched their 52-week highs on the BSE including ABB, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, ITC, KEI Industries, and TVS Motors.

Outlook for September 2

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

Markets remained volatile during the week as benchmarks simply followed weak global cues and tanked over 1%. The dismal manufacturing data in Europe and Asia worsened the sentiment and reignited fears of slackening global demand. Markets failed to cheer the strong GST collections for August, as the hawkish Fed stance and the prospects of further rate hikes impacting growth going ahead continued to make investors nervous.

Technically, 17450 would be the important support level while 17700 could be the immediate hurdle for the market. Below 17450, the Nifty could slip till 17350-17300. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend is possible only after the 17700 range breakout. Above the same, the index could move up to 17820-17850.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets are showing tremendous resilience amid weak global cues and the recent consolidation should be seen as a breather, to digest the gains. We thus recommend continuing with the “buy on dips” approach.

Banking, financials and auto top our list of preferred sectors while the underperformance from the IT pack may continue to hurt. Participants should align their positions accordingly.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed volatile action on September 01. The index had seen a swift up move in the previous session; however, there was no follow through buying today. Throughout the day, the index oscillated around the key hourly moving averages & the 20 DMA. Ultimately, the Nifty has formed an Inside bar pattern on the daily chart.

The overall structure shows that the index is in short term consolidation since the last couple of weeks & that is likely to continue going ahead. 17200-18000 is the broad range for the short term consolidation.

The views and investment tips of experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.