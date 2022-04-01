Taking Stock | FY23 off to a flyer; Sensex up 700 points, Nifty above 17,600

The Indian equity benchmark made an impressive start to the financial year 2022-23, gaining more than a percent on April 1 backed by the bank, power, oil & gas and realty names.

The BSE Sensex touched a high of 59,396.62 before closing at 59,276.69, up 708.18 points, or 1.21 percent, while the Nifty scaled the high of 17,703.and ended at 17,670.50, up 205.70 points, or 1.18 percent.

The market opened flat with a negative bias on weak global cues but recovered to trade in the positive area throughout the session and closed near the day's high. The March GST collections of Rs 1.42 lakh crore, positive European markets and recovery in the Asian markets also boosted the sentiment.

"Indian equity markets gave positive returns this week. Globally, too, equity markets remained broadly resilient led by optimism on progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Commodities saw some correction from the recent highs. In India, markets saw broad-based gains, with most sectoral indices giving positive returns, he said.

"Crude oil prices corrected this week and that is some positive for import-dependent countries, including India. Commodity price movements, inflation numbers and central bank policy decisions are few key factors that will likely weigh on the domestic and global markets," Chouhan added.

NTPC, BPCL, Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank and SBI were among the top Nifty gainers. Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Titan Company were the top losers.

Among sectors, Nifty bank, auto, FMCG and PSU bank indices up 1-4 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Auto, bank, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas, realty and power indices were up 1-3 percent.

The broader market outperformed the frontliners. The BSE midcap added 1.4 percent and the smallcap index 1.7 percent.

A long build-up was seen in BHEL, Manappuram Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance, while a short build-up was seen in the Atul, Intellect Design Arena and Nippon Life India Asset Management.

Power Grid, JK Paper, Cummins and Adani Power were among more than 100 stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike was seen in Power Grid, Bata India and Hero MotoCorp.

Outlook for April 4

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty crossed the key barrier of 17,500 on a closing basis on April 1. The weekly chart shows that the index has had a sustained rise during the week and formed a bullish outside bar on the weekly chart.

On the daily chart, the Nifty formed a bullish outside bar along with an engulfing bull candle. This shows that the bulls have an upper hand.

The daily upper Bollinger Band has started expanding on the upside, thus creating room for the index in the higher territory.

All these signals suggest that the index is set to test 18,000 on the upside. On the downside, the near-term support zone shifts higher to 17,500-17,420.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President, Technical Research, Kotak Securities

Investors cheered the strong GST numbers for March, while reports about Russia pulling out some troops from the Ukraine capital also aided the sentiment. Technically, after a 17450 breakout, the Nifty maintained breakout continuation formation, which is broadly positive.

In addition, a strong bullish candle on the weekly charts, along with a higher bottom formation, also supports a further uptrend. However, traders may exercise caution near the 17,800 resistance as the market is in an overbought situation.

The current texture is likely to continue unless the index slips below 17,450 or the 10-day simple moving average (SMA). Above it, we could see the Nifty touching 17,800 and a further upside can take it to 17,935.

On the flip side, 10-day SMA, or 17,450 would be the sacrosanct level for the positional traders and below it, the index can slide to 17,350-17,200.

