 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock: Friday cheer for market; Sensex up 463 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000

Rakesh Patil
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Nestle India were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Axis Bank, ONGC, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Titan Company lost the most in the Nifty pack

At close, the Sensex was up 463.06 points or 0.76% at 61,112.44, and the Nifty was up 150.00 points or 0.84% at 18,065.

The Indian equity benchmarks ended at a two-month high on April 28 led by gains in information technology (IT), capital goods and PSU bank names. At close, the Sensex was up 463.06 points, or 0.76 percent, at 61,112.44 and the Nifty gained 150 points, or 0.84 percent, at 18,065.

After a flat start to the May series, the market remained volatile in the first half but broad-based buying in the second half saw the market close near the day's high.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty gained 2.5 percent each, their best weekly gains in nine months.

The market will be shut on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.