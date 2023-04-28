Taking Stock: Friday cheer for market; Sensex up 463 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000

The Indian equity benchmarks ended at a two-month high on April 28 led by gains in information technology (IT), capital goods and PSU bank names. At close, the Sensex was up 463.06 points, or 0.76 percent, at 61,112.44 and the Nifty gained 150 points, or 0.84 percent, at 18,065.

After a flat start to the May series, the market remained volatile in the first half but broad-based buying in the second half saw the market close near the day's high.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty gained 2.5 percent each, their best weekly gains in nine months.

The market will be shut on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.

Stocks and Sectors Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Nestle India were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Axis Bank, ONGC, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Titan Company lost the most in the Nifty pack .

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says majority of pilots have accepted new contracts All sectoral indices ended in the green. Capital goods, infra, power, PSU bank and information technology were up a percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up 1 percent each as well. Hindustan Aeronautics, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T, ITC, DLF, CCL Products, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Surya Roshni and REC touched their 52-week high on the BSE. A short buildup, a bearish sign, was seen in Shriram Finance, Godrej Consumer Products and Axis Bank, while a long buildup, a bullish sign, was seen in PI Industries, Indus Towers and REC. Outlook for May 2 Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking The market ended the week on a strong note. After the muted start, buying in select index majors aided gradual recovery, however, the actual momentum came in the final hour, which pushed the Nifty closer to 18,100. All sectors contributed to the move. The market breadth was also inclined towards the advancing side, reflecting noticeable interest in midcap and smallcap space. The recent rebound in the US markets has fuelled this surge, though earnings have been mixed, so far. The continued recovery in key sectors like energy and IT will be critical to maintain the momentum. We suggest continuing with a bullish view and focusing on accumulating quality stocks on dips. Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities The Nifty moved deeper into the gains as the bulls took the index above 18000 following a "Head and Shoulder" pattern on the daily timeframe. The rally was well predicted by writers, as they had a decent short PE position at the 17,800 strike price. On the higher end, less significant short CE built up at the higher strike prices was visible. The Nifty will likely continue its upward journey till it stays above 18,000 on a closing basis. Resistance is at 18,200, above which the Nifty gain further. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Rakesh Patil