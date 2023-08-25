Taking Stock: Friday a tumble; Sensex down 366 points, Nifty below 19,300

Market Today

India’s benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on August 25, as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve chair’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole conference later in the day for rate cues.

The Sensex closed 365.83 points, or 0.56 percent, down at 64,886.51, and the Nifty declined 120.90 points, or 0.62 percent, to 19,265.80.

The market opened lower on weak global sentiment and remained in the red throughout the session, with the Sensex slipping below 65,000 and Nifty testing 19,200 amid selling across the sectors.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat.

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Larsen and Toubro.

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with capital goods, FMCG, PSU bank, metal, realty and power down a percent each.

The BSE midcap index was down nearly a percent and the smallcap index 0.2 percent.