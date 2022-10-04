Taking Stock | Fireworks on Dussehra eve, Sensex zooms 1,276 points and Nifty above 17,250

Indian equity markets made a smart recovery on October 4, with the Nifty comfortably closing above 17,200 amid positive global cues and buying across sectors.

After a gap-up start, the market extended the gains and closed at the day's high. The Sensex was up 1,276.66 points or 2.25% at 58,065.47, and the Nifty was up 387 points or 2.29% at 17,274.30.

The market will remain shut on October 5 for Dussehra.

"Indices surged over 2 percent buoyed by positive global cues and encouraging quarterly updates on advances and collections from Banks during the second quarter. Ahead of the festive season, the street is optimistic on retail demand across segments and we saw Financials lead from the front today," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"Participation of the IT sector today lent ammunition to the Bulls as almost all sectoral indices ended in the green as we near the end of the Navratri festival. Positive Tailwinds at Home amidst gloom elsewhere in the globe left Bears stranded today as the Sensex vaulted past 58K," he added.

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Power Grid Corporation and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top losers.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty Bank, Auto, Metal, Information Technology, Energy and PSU Bank rising 2-3 percent.

Also Read - Sensex, Nifty have fallen over 6% since last Dussehra, first time in 12 years

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, auto, capital goods, bank, metal, information technology, power and realty were up 2-3 percent.

The BSE midcap index added 2.4 percent and the smallcap index rose 1.5 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, IDFC First Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high including Bharti Airtel, Cipla, KRBL, Lemon Tree Hotels and Anant Raj, on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in M&M Financial Services, Delta Corp and GSPL.

Also Read - Sensex posts a rebound as India Inc, US and Asia lift stocks

Outlook for October 6

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty has seen a smart recovery on October 04, post a steep decline in the previous session. On October 03, the index had gone down to retrace nearly 78.6% of the rise seen on September 30. The key Fibonacci level acted as a spring board, resulting in a swift up move today.

On the way up, the Nifty has crossed the swing high of 17187 & has entered into a gap area that was created during the decline in the last month.

Going ahead, 17300 is the immediate barrier to watch out for. Unless that is crossed on a closing basis the index is likely to witness short term consolidation. However, if the bulls manage to surpass 17300 on a closing basis then the index can stretch till 17500. Near term support shifts higher to 17000.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

On the backdrop of strong global cues, the benchmark indices bounce back sharply. The Nifty ends 392 points higher while the Sensex was up by 1276 points. Among Sectors, all the major sectoral indices were traded in the green but Metal and Private Bank indices outperformed, both indices rallied over 3 percent.

Technically, after a sharp intraday correction the index bounce back sharply. Post gap up opening it held the level of 17100/57500 and succeed to close above the same. It also formed higher bottom formation on intraday charts which indicating continuation of uptrend in the near future.

The short term market structure is positive but due to temporary overbought condition we could see range bound activity in the near future.

For the traders now, 17200-17150/57800-57600 would be the key support zone whereas 17400-17425/58300-58400 would act as an important resistance zone for the index.

Buying on intraday correction and sell on rallies would be the ideal strategy for the day traders.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.