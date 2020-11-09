Taking Stock | Festive fervour! Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high amid positive global cues

The sixth day rally on positive global cues helped the indices to close at fresh record high on November 9. The BSE Sensex rallied 704.37 points, or 1.68%, to end at 42,597.43, and the Nifty added 197.50 points, or 1.61%, to close at 12,461.

On January 20 the Nifty had touch a record high of 12,430.5 and Sensex touched 42,273.87 level.

"Markets have seen decent run up and reached to the record highs as well, driven by better than expected earnings so far, supportive global cues and improving macro data," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"Further, the on-going corporate earnings, domestic economic data (IIP and CPI) and Bihar election outcome will be in focus. Meanwhile, markets would continue to mirror global indices. We suggest maintaining “buy on dips” approach and keeping extra caution in selection of stocks," he added.

Among sectors, the Nifty Bank rose 2.7 percent, Nifty Energy Index jumped 2 percent and Nifty Metal index added 1.8 percent.

Broader markets underperformed the main indices with the BSE midcap was up 1 percent and smallcap indices adding 0.5 percent.

Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Axis Ban were among the top gainers on the Nifty while losers included Cipla, Adani Ports, ITC, Maruti Suzuki and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Stocks & sectors

Sectorally, BSE Bank, Metal and Power indices jumped over 2 percent each, while Realty, Capital Goods, IT, Oil & Gas indices gained 1 percent each.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Divis Lab, Coforge and Vedanta.

Long buildup was seen in Coforge, Balkrishna Industries, ACC while short buildup was seen in Apollo Hospital, Bosch and Cipla.

More than 100 stocks hit a fresh 52-week high today on the BSE, including Adani Gas, SRF, Divis Lab and Marico.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bullish candle on daily scale along with Run Away Gaps and continues making higher high - higher lows from the last five trading sessions.

Index has given a highest ever close with the handsome daily gains of around 200 points.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 12300 zones to witness an up move towards 12600 and 12750 zones while on the downside major support exists at 12222 and 12131 zones," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.