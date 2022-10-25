Taking Stock | Diwali cheer fails to light up market, Sensex down 288 points, Nifty below 17,700

The market failed to capitalise on the strong start to Samvat 2079, the Hindu calendar year, on Diwali day to end lower on October 25, snapping a seven-session winning streak.

At close, the Sensex was down 287.70 points, or 0.48 percent, at 59,543.96, and the Nifty was down 74.50 points, or 0.42 percent, at 17,656.30.

After a positive start, the market erased the gains and turned negative, as an extended last-hour selling dragged the indices near the day's low.

"The domestic market pared its early gains with FMCG and private banks pressuring the benchmark. Market attention has shifted to central bank policy announcements since the European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The impending US GDP data would offer clarity if the Federal Reserve would temper its aggressive rate hike, he added.

Stocks and sectors

Nestle India, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Britannia Industries were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index added 3.5 percent and the auto index rose 1 percent. FMCG and energy indices were down 1 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent while the smallcap index shed 0.3 percent.

On the BSE, auto and capital goods indices rose a percent each, while metal, information technology, healthcare and oil & gas indices were up 0.4-0.5 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Multi Commodity Exchange of India, BHEL and Mahanagar Gas, while a short build-up was witnessed in Laurus Lab, IDFC and Indus Towers.

More than 100 stocks, including Cipla, ICICI Bank, Axiscades Technologies, NHPC, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Atul Auto and Sun Pharma, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for October 27

Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The market opened higher in line with positive global cues but failed to hold on to the gains to end lower. The Nifty closed near the day’s low at 17,656, down 74 points.

The index witnessed strong pre-Diwali buying, gaining more than 400 points in the previous five sessions before the Muhurat session. Strong festive demand and healthy earnings, so far, have helped the Nifty move up percent in October.

We expect gradual momentum to continue, with the support base shifting higher. US markets have also turned positive, providing further strength to Indian equities. Banking stocks and PSEs are likely to remain in action with strong results and a healthy demand outlook.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The Nifty remained volatile before closing on a negative note. On the daily chart, it formed a bearish candle.

During the day, the Nifty remained above the previous consolidation high, suggesting a rise in optimism.

Over the short term, the trend is expected to remain strong. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,950. On the lower end, support is placed at 17,550 and 17,400.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking

There was profit-taking amid mixed cues and the market lost over half a percent.

The trend was mixed on the sectoral front. While FMCG and energy majors were under pressure, auto and IT tried to save the day. The broader indices outperformed the benchmark and ended flat.

While the global markets are still not showing a clear trend, the recent buying in heavyweights, especially from the banking pack, lifted the sentiment.

We may see some consolidation in the index ahead but the tone is likely to remain positive. The focus should be on identifying stocks from the sectors that are participating in the move, without losing sight of managing risk in times of volatile global markets and earnings season at home.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.