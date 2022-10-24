Taking Stock | Dalal Street cautiously optimistic for new Samvat after strong start

India’s over $3 trillion worth of stock market made a strong start to the new Hindu calendar year of Samvat 2079 on October 24 with the mood on the Street cautiously optimistic after a year of volatility and negative returns.

The benchmark indices – Nifty 50 and BSE-Sensex -- ended the special one-hour muhurat trading session with gains of 0.9 percent each. The turnover in the cash market on the National Stock Exchange was, however, down 11 percent from the previous muhurat trading session in 2021 at Rs 10,429 crore, according to NSE data.

Catch all the stock picks and views for new samvat 2079 here

The previous Samvat saw the benchmark indices post negative returns but the quantum of decline was sharply lower than that seen in global markets during the same period. While Nifty 50 index fell nearly 2 percent in Samvat 2078 other markets such as the US and China saw a more than 15 percent decline in the same period.

As investors look forward to the new Samvat, many of the same issues will continue to plague global markets including surging inflation, a slowing global economy and heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

The US Federal Reserve’s aggressive fight against inflation through raising interest rates and reducing size of its balance sheet has already battered many parts of the global stock and bond market.

At home, the Reserve Bank of India, itself, has raised interest rates by 190 basis points in the space of five months to counter persistently high inflation and depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.

Also Read: Those still investing in China are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, says Helios Capital founder Samir Arora

Global supply chain while on the mend still faces the risk of disruption from Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s ‘Zero Covid’ policies, which could hamper global central banks’ fight against inflation and slow the global economy. At the same time, global crude oil prices still hover above the $80 per barrel mark.

Despite the uncertain backdrop, India’s outperformance in the past 12 months has surprised and enthused domestic investor, who sees signs of the outperformance continuing in the coming years.

“People are realizing India is getting too big to ignore,” said a fund manager advising an India-dedicated offshore fund on condition of anonymity. India’s weight in most global emerging market funds has gone from around 8-9 percent a few years ago to more than 12-13 percent currently.

Investors on Dalal Street have started to wonder if the Indian market has finally “decoupled” from global markets. Amit Kumar, the founder of Fintrekk Capital, believes India is looking like a pearl in the ocean with benefits from a domestic demand-driven economy and a strong banking sector.

Much of any outperformance from the Indian market in the new Samvat will hinge on corporate earnings delivering on investors’ expectations. India’s Nifty 50 companies are expected to report earnings growth of more than 20 percent annually over the next three years aided by a new private capital expenditure boom and strong domestic demand.

“I think 12-month forward EPS of Nifty next year in October will be upward of Rs 1000,” Neelkanth Misra, co-head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy and India equity strategist at Credit Suisse Securities told CNBC-TV18 in a recent interview. Currently, Nifty 50 companies have earnings per share of Rs 917.

However, most market veterans expect Indian markets to take a dent from any adverse decline in global equity markets over the next 12 months. Samir Arora of Helios Capital dismissed the notion of decoupling from global markets at a recent industry event and instead argued that Indian stock will perform when the ongoing bear market in the US comes to an end over the next three-four months.

“History suggests that whenever a global major event has occurred, our economic growth has slowed down, corporate and financial stress increased and stock markets corrected,” Kumar of Fintrekk Capital said.

Dalal Street will hope this time is different.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)