Taking Stock: Bulls tighten grip; Nifty above 17,800, Sensex up 235 points; all eyes on inflation data

Rakesh Patil
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Auto, pharma and information technology indices were up 1-2 percent, while some selling was seen in the FMCG and Capital Goods names.

On April 12, the Sensex ended 235.05 points or 0.39 percent higher at 60,392.77. The Nifty closed 90.10 points or 0.51 percent up at 17,812.40. As many as 1997 shares advanced, 1413 shares declined, and 108 shares were unchanged.

The market extended its winning streak for the eighth consecutive session on April 12, ahead of the announcement of retail inflation data and Tata Consultancy Services' fourth quarter earnings.

Amid mixed global cues, the Indian indices started the day on a flat note and picked up the pace as the day progressed. However, the indices managed to close near the day's high supported by information technology, auto and pharma names.

"The domestic market exhibited cautiousness in anticipation of the release of various economic data and the upcoming Q4 earnings season. The IT sector drove the optimism in the market as investors await the earnings releases of sector majors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.