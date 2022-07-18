Taking Stock | Bulls take charge; Nifty ends above 16,200; Sensex crosses 54,500 level

The Indian equity market extended the winning momentum for the second day in a row on July 18, supported by buying in heavyweights and across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 760.37 points or 1.41 percent at 54,521.15, and the Nifty was up 229.30 points or 1.43 percent at 16,278.50.

On the back of supportive global markets, Indian indices opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session before finishing near the day's high level.

"The charge of bulls going berserk on a Monday with a broad-based rally is always a pleasant sight and what is more heartening is to see investors temper and reset their expectations for the quarter in line with the reset on the ground," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

"The 1.5-percent upmove seen today in the benchmark indices reflects the optimism behind the progress of the south-west monsoon as the BFSI and IT index led from the front with good support coming in from the broader market stocks," he added.

Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Britannia Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HDFC Bank, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.

Among sectors, Nifty Information Technology, PSU Bank, and Metal rose 2-3 percent, while Nifty Bank and Energy indices were up 1 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, except FMCG all other sectoral indices put a good show with Information Technology, Metal, Power, Oil and Gas, Bank, Realty and Capital Goods indices up 1-3 percent.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly 1.5 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in NBCC, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and L&T Infotech, while a short build-up was seen in Zydus Lifesciences, Laurus Labs and Godrej Consumer Products.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Piramal Enterprises, Voltas and Rain Industries.

On the BSE, more than 100 stocks touched their 52-week highs including Siemens, PC Jeweller, Insecticides (India), Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors and Adani Enterprises.

Outlook for July 19

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty witnessed a brief consolidation in the last week resulting in an Inside bar pattern on the weekly chart. On the downside, it received support from the 20 DMA and the lower end of the rising channel on the hourly chart. From these support parameters, the index has taken a leap on the upside.

On July 18, it crossed the swing high of 16,275. This shows that the Nifty is continuing with the pullback on the higher side. It is marching towards the 78.6 percent retracement of the June decline and the key weekly moving averages.

Thus going ahead, the index can test 16,500-16,550 on the upside. On the flip side, 16,140-16,100 will now act as a near-term support zone.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

The Nifty index witnessed a strong breakout on the daily chart and closed above the level of 16,200. The RSI indicator has given a positive crossover on the daily chart which confirms the strength in the index. The index is likely to test the level of 16,600-16,800 level on the upside. The lower-end support stands at the 16,100-15,900 zone.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Firm global cues bolstered market sentiment as the benchmark Sensex closed above the psychological 54,000-mark on strong all-round buying support. The recent sell-off had made some stocks attractive, hence traders bought IT, metals and telecom stocks.

On daily charts, the Nifty has formed a long bullish candle which suggests the continuation of uptrend in the near future.

For traders, 16,150-16,200 would act as a strong support zone and above the same, the index could hit the level of 16,400-16,450. On the flip side, below 16,150, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

