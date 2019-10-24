Taking Stock: Bulls take a back seat! Assembly election results hit sentiment

After starting on a positive note, the Indian markets pared gains and closed in the red on October 24 amid profit booking in IT, bank, and auto stocks.

Sensex managed to hold on to 39,000, while the Nifty50 closed below 11,600 levels.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 38 points to 39,020. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 closed 21 points down at 11,582 on Thursday.

Investor sentiment was roiled by trends of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Poll results as the ruling BJP failed to manage a landslide victory.

Haryana Assembly election heading for a fractured mandate, while in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to come back with support from ally Shiv Sena.

Some good news for the economy and business! Ease of starting a business has increased by 1 rank to 136 this year. Insolvency, NCLT, and other reforms have led to a jump in insolvency procedures from 108 in 2018 to 52 in 2019, said Finance Minister Sitharaman.

Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing, is also of the view that the BJP's performance in Maharashtra and Haryana disappointed the market.

"There is mild profit-taking because of BJP's not-so-impressive show in the assembly polls. However, it is a short-term impact," he Kalra.

Telecom stocks remained in focus after the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the telecom companies' definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) which could impact telecom companies adversely.

With the judgement, the SC has exposed the incumbent telcos to potential demands by DOT of up to Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

Experts are if the view that consolidation in the market is likely to continue as we head towards a long weekend.

“Market has been flattish during the week assessing the ongoing Q2 result which is marginally better than expected till date. Given the trading holiday, volume has reduced taking a conservative approach,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd said.

“Going forward weak crude oil prices, positive global sentiments and further reforms from the government are expected to provide positive momentum,” he said.

Stocks and sectors:

Sectorally, the S&P Public Sector index fell 2.2 percent, followed by the Power index (1.2 percent), and Bankex (1.1 percent). In terms of gains, Energy index rose 1.5 percent, Realty index (1.1 percent), and Consumer Durable (0.5 percent).

Top Sensex gainers were RIL, and Bharti Airtel which were up more than 3 percent each. HCL Tech gained 2.09 percent.

In the broader market – the S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.39 percent, and the Smallcap index closed 0.14 percent lower.

Top Sensex losers: Infosys (2.3 percent), followed IndusInd Bank and SBI 3-4 percent

Volume Spike was seen in stocks like Cummins India, Bharti Infratel, Grasim, Torrent Pharma, and Idea

Long Buildup was seen in Torrent Pharma, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Enterprises

Short Buildup was seen in Hexaware, SBI, and Idea

Stocks in news:

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, registered a massive 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit due to weak auto sales amid subdued demand in the economy. The stock closed 0.6 percent lower.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp fell nearly 1 percent after brokerage houses maintained bearish stance on the stock post weak September quarter earnings.

Shares of Bandhan Bank added more than two percent on the back of stellar numbers reported by the bank in the quarter-ended September.

Shares of Biocon and Indian Bank declined 5 percent and 13 percent respectively on October 24 after the companies announced their September quarter earnings on October 23. Biocon reported 39.2 percent fall in its Q2FY20 net profit while Indian Bank fell on asset quality woes.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts

Nifty consolidated for the 2nd consecutive day in a row

It took support near its 5-DEMA for the 9th Day in a row and bounced back

It fell nearly 100 points from its intraday high of 11,679, but held on to its support of 11550

If bears manages to push the index below 11550 levels on closing basis then selling pressure may get accelerated further, suggest experts.

For time being 11700 looks like a cap and hence strength shall not be expected in the index unless it closes above the said level.

Max Call OI: 12000, 11700