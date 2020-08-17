Taking Stock: Bulls return to D-Street but stay cautious; Sensex back above 38,000

After falling more than 1 percent on August 14, the bulls returned to D-Street on August 17 to push the S&P BSE Sensex above 38,000 while the Nifty50 reclaimed the vital 11200-level on a closing basis.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 173 points to close at 38,050 while the Nifty50 ended 68 points at 11,247.

The Nifty50 snapped a three-day losing streak but experts advise caution and ask to wait for a breakout above 11,373-11,400.

"Indian indices overcame an uncertain start and traded in a range, before ending the day with gains. Global cues were also mixed due to the delay in the approval of the US stimulus package and mixed economic data coming in from around the world,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

The markets were trading uncertain and investors should remain cautious. The valuations in the market are a concern and there could be profit-booking in the near term, he said.

Sectorally, action was seen in power, metal, auto, and consumer discretionary stocks while some selling pressure was visible in energy, and telecom space.

On the broader market front, the S&P BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent and the smallcap index closed with 0.8 percent higher.

Top Nifty gainers included Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, ZEE Entertainment and NTPC.

Top Nifty losers included RIL, BPCL, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

Stocks & Sectors

Sectorally, action was seen in the S&P BSE power index, which was up 2.9 percent, followed by metal index that gained 2.7 percent and the auto index closed with gains of 2.5 percent.

Marginal selling pressure was seen in the energy and telecom space which fell less than 1 percent.

Volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in stocks like Wipro, Century Textiles, Sun TV, Muthoot Finance and Canara Bank.

Long buildup was seen in stocks like Sun Tv, Escorts, Canara Bank and Godrej Properties.

Short buildup was seen in stocks like MRF, MGL, and BEL.

More than 150 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week high. Among them were Wabco India, Alkyl Animes, APL Apollo and MindTree.

Stocks in news

Britannia Industries stock gained over 2 percent after the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 83 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Sun TV Network share price jumped 6 percent after research firm CLSA retained 'buy' on the stock with a target of Rs 490 per share.

NTPC stock spiked over 7 percent after the company reported a 5.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.94 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 3,132.73 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, beating street estimates.

Aarti Drugs stock surged 10 percent after the company said its board would meet later this week to consider a proposal for bonus share issue.

Sical Logistics share price gained over 4 percent after the company declared its June quarter numbers.

Technical View:

The Nifty formed an indecisive pattern ‘Doji’ on the daily charts It took support near 5-day EMA placed near 11,240

The index closed the session with the gains of around 70 points and managed to recover half of its losses made in the previous session.

The Nifty has to hold above 11,250 to witness an upmove towards 11,350-11,400 zones while on the downside, support exists at 11,150 then 11,100, say experts.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.