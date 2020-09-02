Taking Stock: Bulls remain in control; Nifty reclaims 11,500

Indian markets rallied for a second day in a row on September 2, as the S&P BSE Sensex ended 185 points higher at 39,086 while the Nifty50 went past the crucial resistance level of 11,500 to close 64 points higher at 11,535.

Positive global cues helped the Nifty beat the economic downturn blues and ongoing border tensions between the US and China as stock-specific moves continued.

"European and Asian markets gained from encouraging economic data which could be assumed as an indicator of recovery in most major economies," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

The US, Chinese and European manufacturing data and expectation of another round of stimulus measures from the US kept up the buoyancy in the markets.

At home, investors chose to ignore border tensions with China, which led to volatility in the opening trade. “With markets reacting to stock-specific news and with heightened volatility, investors are advised to remain alert, trade cautiously and keep booking profits," Nair said.

Sectorally, action was seen in energy, industrials, power, and metal stocks. The broader markets mirrored the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.2 percent while the smallcap index closed with gains of 1.6 percent.

Top Nifty gainers included Tata Motors, M&M and ZEE Entertainment.

Top Nifty losers included Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto.

Stocks & Sectors

In terms of sectors, action was seen in the S&P BSE energy index that was up 1.8 percent followed by the S&P BSE power index that rose 1.6 percent and the S&P BSE Metal index ended with gains of 1.4 percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Power Grid, Exide Insurance, and UBL.

Long buildup was seen in stocks like Escorts, UBL and Voltas.

Short buildup was seen in stocks like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor.

IndiaMART InterMESH, VST Tillers, Escorts and Jubilant FoodWorks were among the nearly 100 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week high.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a short bullish candle on the daily charts.

As long as this counter sustains above 11,325, a rangebound move between 11,387 and 11,700 can be expected on a closing basis.

A fresh leg of upswing shall arise once the Nifty manages to get past 11,700 on a closing basis. Similarly, on the downside, a close below 11,387 may attract a fresh bout of selling pressure.

“Considering the positive closes of last two trading sessions, traders are advised to remain neutral on the index for time being while shifting focus to stock-specific opportunities,” Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.