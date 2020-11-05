Taking Stock: Bulls in control of D-St; Sensex vaults 724 points, Nifty reclaims 12,100

The market closed at an eight-month high on November 5 on supporting global cues as the Sensex ended 724.02 points higher at 41,340.16 and the Nifty was up 211.80 points at 1,2120.30. The indices were up 1.78 percent each on the fourth straight day of gains.

"Domestic market moved in tandem with the global market and marched to eight-month high in expectation that the US presidential election is moving in favour of the Democratic Party. Further, investors are expecting new supportive measures from ongoing Fed policy meet while keeping rates unchanged," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Positive result season and increasing inflows from foreign markets will help the market to maintain its optimism going forward."

All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by the Nifty Metal (up 4 percent) while bank, energy and infra indices rose 2 percent each.

Broader markets performed in-line with benchmark indices, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices adding 1.7 percent each.

Hindalco, SBI, Tata Steel, BPCL and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the biggest losers were Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Life.

Stocks & sectors

Sectorally, the BSE metal index added 4.4 percent and oil & gas index rose 3 percent.

The BSE bank and capital goods indices added 2 percent each but the realty index was down 0.5 percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in SAIL, Nalco and SRF.

Long buildup was seen in Voltas, SAIL and Hindalco while short buildup was seen in Petronet LNG, Godrej Properties and Apollo Tyres.

SRF, Subex, Voltas and Jet Airways were among the stocks that hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bullish candle and has been forming higher lows from the last four trading sessions.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 12,020 zones to witness an up move towards 12,200, then the life-time high of 12430 zones while on the downside, medium-term support exists at 11,900 then 11,777 zones," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.