Taking Stock | Boiling oil prices spook markets; Sensex tanks 1,500 pts, Nifty at 7-month low

Market Fall

Inflation worries and global growth concerns amid spiking commodity prices, especially oil that hit a 13-year high, rattled equity markets on March 7. That apart, the heat was felt in the forex market too as the rupee slid to an all-time low of 77 against the US dollar. The market corrected for the fifth consecutive session.

It was a Black Monday as the benchmark indices hit a fresh seven-month low, weighed largely by banking & financials, auto, FMCG and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

On the final tally, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,491 points or 2.74 percent to 52,843, while the Nifty50 has broken crucial 16,000-mark and closed within the expected correction range of 15,800-16,000. It was down 382 points or 2.35 percent at 15,863, the lowest closing level since July 30, 2021.

The fall was so sharp that investors lost more than Rs 5.68 lakh crore of their wealth in a single day as the BSE market capitalisation fell to Rs 241.1 lakh crore, down from Rs 246.8 lakh crore on last Friday.

If we take the correction from the beginning of February, the wealth erosion is more than Rs 29 lakh crore till now, while the market correction from its record high in October 2021 is nearly 15 percent now.

The bigger concern is the boiling oil prices after the fear of a possible US and European ban on Russian oil and natural gas. Russia is the third largest oil producer and second largest natural gas producer in the world.

International benchmark Brent crude futures climbed up to $139 a barrel in the morning, the highest level since July 2008, and was trading at $125 a barrel, up more than 6 percent at 16:30 hours IST.

"As a result, the domestic market along with its global peers witnessed a huge sell-off from opening hours. Inflationary pressure is also witnessed in other commodities like gold, aluminium, copper, etc which will eventually eat away corporate profits in the coming quarters," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The fall was in line with global counterparts. European markets like France's CAC and Germany's DAX were down 3.5 percent each while Britain's FTSE fell 1.6 percent at 16:30 hours IST. Asian peers also closed sharply lower with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling nearly 4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai Composite and South Korea's Kospi corrected 2-3 percent.

Back home, the broader markets also traded in line with benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 2.3 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

All sectoral indices closed in the red, barring Telecom, Oil & Gas and Metal that gained 1.4 percent, 0.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The BSE Realty fell the most among indices, declining more than 5 percent, followed by Bankex (down 4.6 percent), Finance (down 4.35 percent), and Auto (down 4 percent).

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were the biggest losers in the BSE Sensex, plummeting 5-8 percent.

However, Bharti Airtel (up 3.5 percent), HCL Technologies (up 1.4 percent), Tata Steel (up 1.1 percent) and Infosys (up 1 percent) bucked the trend.

The market breadth was majorly in favour of bears as three shares declined for every advancing share on the BSE, while total 161 stocks hit 52-week low against 97 stocks hitting 52-week high on Monday.

In the futures & options segment, ONGC was the biggest gainer with 13 percent rally, followed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Balrampur Chini and Coal India that gained 4-6 percent.

However, JK Cement was the top loser with an 11.5 percent loss. Among others, IndiaMART Intermesh, Godrej Consumer Products, Piramal Enterprises, and Cholamandalam Investment shed around 8 percent each.

Outlook for March 8

Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research at ICICIdirect

The global as well as Indian equities continue to witness correction amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and concerns over economic costs of war and subsequent sanctions on global economies with key concern right now being sharp rise in crude prices.

If crude prices sustain at higher levels, it is likely to impact India's current account deficit as well as fiscal deficit as India imports more than 80 percent of its total requirement.

On the equity market outlook, while we believe volatility will remain in the near term till there is clarity over cessation of this attack, the recent correction gives an opportunity to the long term investors to load up on quality companies with sustainable growth visibility. In the near term, Metals, IT, Pharma would be the key resilient sectors. On the medium term, we continue to remain constructive on domestic capex linked capital goods and allied space and PLI oriented domestic manufacturing plays.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking

Markets are rattled with a sharp surge in crude amid the fear of further sanctions on Russia. Besides, there's no sign of de-escalation of tension between the two nations. In short, we expect volatility to remain high and suggest keeping a close watch on global markets for cues. On the domestic front, state elections exit polls and actual results on March 10 would be actively tracked.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities

The world is hoping for a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but more than that its impact on surging crude oil and other commodity prices is hurting the sentiment. The consequences will be bigger as a prolonged war will hurt the growth prospects and push up inflation. Technically, after a meaningful price correction, Nifty has formed a Hammer candlestick formation which is broadly positive.

In addition, the momentum indicators are also indicating a strong possibility of a quick pull back rally, if the Nifty succeeds to trade above 16,000 and above the same the index could rally up to 16,200-16,300 levels. On the flip side, 15,700 would be the immediate support zone, and below the same the chances of hitting 15,600 and 15,550 remains bright.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One

Nifty has now entered a crucial support zone around 15,900 and since the market is a bit oversold, we may see some rebounds in between. But are we completely out of the woods? We do not want to jump on to this conclusion immediately. Since as of now we are not expecting Nifty to go below 15,500 – 15,200 in the worst case scenario, we would advise traders to avoid aggressive shorts from hereon. In fact, now it's the opportunity for investors to start nibbling in with a broader view and for traders, one should remain stock specific.

All this while, we were firm on our bearish stance but from hereon we would like to adopt ‘One step at a time’ strategy and would focus on momentum based trades during the day. As far as levels are concerned, 16,000 followed by 16,200 are to be seen as immediate hurdles; whereas on the lower side, 15,700 is to be seen as immediate support. In case of any further escalation globally, we would see Nifty entering mentioned sacrosanct support zone of 15,500 – 15,200.

