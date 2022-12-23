 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Bears tighten their grip as Sensex, Nifty fall 1.5% each; all sectors in the red

Rakesh Patil
Dec 23, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

The BSE midcap index lost 3.4 percent while the smallcap index slipped 4 percent.

Bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street as the market continued to witness profit booking for the fourth straight session on December 23 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China and Japan.

At Close, the Sensex was down 980.93 points or 1.61% at 59,845.29, and the Nifty was down 320.50 points or 1.77% at 17,806.80.

Amid weak global cues, the market started on a negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed with Nifty and Sensex hitting intraday lows of 17,779.50 and 59,765.56, respectively.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE Sensex, only one stock (Titan Company) ended in the green, while in Nifty50 only three stocks including Cipla, Divi's Laboratories and Titan Company ended on a positive note.