Taking Stock | Bears back in action; Nifty slips to 17,000, Sensex falls 390 pts

After a smart pullback seen in the previous session, the bears again took charge of Dalal Street on October 13 as the benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty finishing near 17,000.

Amid negative global cues and weak domestic data, the market opened in the red and extended the selling as the day progressed. Market participants were also keeping an eye on US inflation data, which is due later today.

At Close, the Sensex was down 390.58 points or 0.68% at 57,235.33, and the Nifty was down 109.30 points or 0.64% at 17,014.30.

"Retail inflation persisting above the desired levels has been a major cause of concern for the Indian economy. This, coupled with declining industrial production in August may not be taken well by the market because the Indian economy is anticipated to sustain its resilience," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Against this backdrop, the impending US inflation figures, which are forecasted to remain high, may cause volatility in the global market," Nair added.

Also Read: Hot Indian consumer prices drag markets lower ahead of US inflation data

Stocks and sectors

Wipro, Adani Ports, SBI, SBI Life Insurance and L&T were among the top Nifty losers. HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Britannia and Tata Motors were the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank, and PSU Bank indices shed 1 percent each, while Energy and Information Technology indices fell 0.5 percent each.

On BSE, barring metal and healthcare, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with the bank, capital goods, power and realty down 1 percent each.

BSE Midcap index and Smallcap indices fell 0.5 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in HCL Tech, NALCO and Dr Lal PathLabs while a short build-up was witnessed in Wipro, India Cements and Indian Hotels.

Raymond, Religare Enterprises, RITES, RPG Life Sciences, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and TVS Motor Company were among the stocks which touched their 52-week high on the BSE

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in India Cements, NALCO and Wipro.

Outlook for October 14

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets continued to witness a tumultuous ride as weak Asian cues came as a dampener although positive European markets helped temper the fall. The gloomy mood due to global economic uncertainty has precipitated the fall in recent sessions.

Banking stocks bore the brunt of the overall pessimism on concerns rising interest rate regime could hit demand for loans.

The Nifty is consistently taking support near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 16,950 while facing strong resistance at 17,150. A sharp correction wave is possible if the index trades below 16,950 and on further decline, it could slip to 16,800-16,700.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Nifty remained volatile as the investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of US inflation data. The Nifty breached the psychological 17,000 multiple times before closing above it in the final hour.

The index has found support at 200DMA for the third consecutive day. The daily RSI is in a bullish crossover.

Over the short term, the index may remain within a band. On the lower end, 16,950 may act as support; whereas, 17,300 may act as resistance on the higher end.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.