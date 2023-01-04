 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Bears back in action; market falls 1% ahead of FOMC minutes

Rakesh Patil
Jan 04, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices are down nearly one percent each.

The Indian benchmark indices fell one percent on January 4 with the Nifty below 18,100 amid selling across the sectors, as the investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of FOMC minutes and US manufacturing PMI data later tonight.

At close, the Sensex was down 636.75 points or 1.04 percent at 60,657.45, and the Nifty was down 189.50 points or 1.04 percent at 18,043.

The market started flat with a negative bias and extended the selling as the day progressed, with the Nifty and BSE Sensex touching an intraday low of 18,020.60 and 60,593.56.

Stocks and sectors

JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel and ONGC were among the top losers on the Nifty. However, gainers were Divis Labs, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UltraTech Cement.